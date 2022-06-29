"We're at a new level of f*cked" - NFL star woes at rising inflation rates amidst recession fear

NFL stars don't deal with a lot of the same financial struggles that a typical everyday American does. But that doesn't preclude them from caring about the struggles of the common man.

Current NFL free agent Ndamukong Suh is someone with a soft spot for those dealing with record-high inflation right now, painting a grim picture of how Americans are surviving:

"If 30% of people making $250k a year are living paycheck to paycheck, we're at a new level of f*cked."

Ndamukong Suh @NdamukongSuh If 30% of people making $250k a year are living paycheck to paycheck we're at a new level of f*cked. If 30% of people making $250k a year are living paycheck to paycheck we're at a new level of f*cked.

Suh has been commenting on social matters of late. Focusing on rising gas and rent prices, also sharing memes about 50 Cent needing to change his name to '85 cent' to adjust for inflation:

"15% of US renters are behind on payments. It's even higher for 45 - 54 year olds, which is frightening since that's peak earning age. A consequential shift."

"Summer is when many leases are up and too folks will face 20% - 30% increases from their discounted pandemic rates. Many will be forced to move, affecting employees, families, and businesses."

"Headline: Gas prices plunge after 2 months of increase! Reality: Dropped by $0.01"

"30 year mortgage rate now at 6.28%. With home prices up 20% in the last year, ownership is out of reach for the vast majority of Americans."

Several NFL teams have interest in Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh's incumbent team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all but closed the door on the DL returning to western Florida. They signed Chicago Bears DL Akiem Hicks to join his former teammate Tom Brady.

Michael Bumpus of Seattle Sports feels that Suh would be a swell fit with the Seattle Seahawks:

"I think he can bring a type of attitude to this defense that I want to see. I just want to see a nasty defense that gets after people. I’ll take a couple personal fouls a year from Ndamukong Suh.”

Suh himself answered a Las Vegas Raiders fan on social media. The fan asked if his team had any chance of landing the Bucs free agent and he answered with a four-letter response: "Raiders could be fun." He also left the door open for a return to the Rams while on ESPN's NFL Live:

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested the Cowboys as a potential destination for Suh:

“With cap space to spare, the team should take a hard look at defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. While he isn’t the dominant interior pass-rusher he once was, he can still bring pressure and wreak havoc against the run."

Suh, at 35, showed that he still has some juice left, appearing in all 49 games he was under contract for in Tampa. While his numbers are nowhere near where they were during his prime in Miami and Detroit, Suh can still contribute. He had 27 total tackles, seven TFL, and got to the QB 13 times in 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far