"This is false," "Somebody didn't do research": NFL fans call out Eli Manning for "lying" about Travis Hunter's usage with Deion Sanders' Colorado

Eli Manning's career continues to be remembered for upsetting Tom Brady on the biggest stage in sports twice. However, with those years behind him, he has needed another gig to fill his time. He and his brother Peyton Manning have taken to watching football on ESPN relatively controversy-free, despite hours filled with moments of ad-libbing.Manning might have stepped in it while watching Patrick Mahomes face Trevor Lawrence in primetime. Speaking about Lawrence's receiver Travis Hunter, the former quarterback answered a question that fans called simply wrong.Glen Powell asked the Manning brothers to describe the percentage of how often Travis Hunter would be used on offense and defense. Peyton asked Eli to relay what he had learned from Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.&quot;They said when he was at Colorado, he practiced zero with the offense. He only practiced defense,&quot; Eli said. &quot;They just had a special system where they had signals. The coach would signal the formation to him and then signal the route to him. So he just improvised; he went out there and winged it as the receiver.&quot;Fans didn't buy the explanation.More fans called out the former quarterback, claiming the knowledge tidbit was wrong.&quot;That’s def not true…..tons of videos with him practicing offense,&quot; one said.&quot;lol y'all let Eli get on there lying lol we have too much video of him practicing on offense at CU , just go watch,&quot; one added.&quot;That’s a lie …. There’s literally clips of shedeur and him at practice talking about his route he ran,&quot; another said.With multiple fans claiming there are clips of the receiver/cornerback working with the offense, there's an easy way to settle the dispute between the fans and Eli Manning once and for all.Travis Hunter clips validate fan accusations against Eli Manning's claimsEli Manning at Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyWhether it was a miscommunication between Eli Manning and Liam Coen or Coen misunderstanding what Travis Hunter's practices were like, there appears to be visual evidence to make the claims made by Manning incorrect. Multiple clips exist on social media of the receiver working with the offense in college.One clip, posted by a Colorado Buffs fan via Barstool Colorado shows Hunter, No. 12, doing what appeared to be an offensive ball security drill.Another clip posted by a Colorado fan account shows Hunter burning high school cornerbacks at practice, catching passes from Shedeur Sanders.In the end, the fans appear to have won this dispute, making Manning incorrect. Of course, the question of who is actually at fault is unclear, as it could be Liam Coen or Eli Manning for misunderstanding the story.