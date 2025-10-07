  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This is false," "Somebody didn't do research": NFL fans call out Eli Manning for "lying" about Travis Hunter's usage with Deion Sanders' Colorado

"This is false," "Somebody didn't do research": NFL fans call out Eli Manning for "lying" about Travis Hunter's usage with Deion Sanders' Colorado

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 07, 2025 15:22 GMT
&quot;This is false,&quot; &quot;Somebody didn
"This is false," "Somebody didn't do research": NFL fans call out Eli Manning for "lying" about Travis Hunter's usage with Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes - Source: Getty

Eli Manning's career continues to be remembered for upsetting Tom Brady on the biggest stage in sports twice. However, with those years behind him, he has needed another gig to fill his time. He and his brother Peyton Manning have taken to watching football on ESPN relatively controversy-free, despite hours filled with moments of ad-libbing.

Ad

Manning might have stepped in it while watching Patrick Mahomes face Trevor Lawrence in primetime. Speaking about Lawrence's receiver Travis Hunter, the former quarterback answered a question that fans called simply wrong.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Glen Powell asked the Manning brothers to describe the percentage of how often Travis Hunter would be used on offense and defense. Peyton asked Eli to relay what he had learned from Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They said when he was at Colorado, he practiced zero with the offense. He only practiced defense," Eli said. "They just had a special system where they had signals. The coach would signal the formation to him and then signal the route to him. So he just improvised; he went out there and winged it as the receiver."
Ad

Fans didn't buy the explanation.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More fans called out the former quarterback, claiming the knowledge tidbit was wrong.

"That’s def not true…..tons of videos with him practicing offense," one said.
"lol y'all let Eli get on there lying lol we have too much video of him practicing on offense at CU , just go watch," one added.
"That’s a lie …. There’s literally clips of shedeur and him at practice talking about his route he ran," another said.
Ad

With multiple fans claiming there are clips of the receiver/cornerback working with the offense, there's an easy way to settle the dispute between the fans and Eli Manning once and for all.

Travis Hunter clips validate fan accusations against Eli Manning's claims

Eli Manning at Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Eli Manning at Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Whether it was a miscommunication between Eli Manning and Liam Coen or Coen misunderstanding what Travis Hunter's practices were like, there appears to be visual evidence to make the claims made by Manning incorrect. Multiple clips exist on social media of the receiver working with the offense in college.

Ad

One clip, posted by a Colorado Buffs fan via Barstool Colorado shows Hunter, No. 12, doing what appeared to be an offensive ball security drill.

Ad

Another clip posted by a Colorado fan account shows Hunter burning high school cornerbacks at practice, catching passes from Shedeur Sanders.

In the end, the fans appear to have won this dispute, making Manning incorrect. Of course, the question of who is actually at fault is unclear, as it could be Liam Coen or Eli Manning for misunderstanding the story.

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications