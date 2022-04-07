NFL Trade Rumors: Kansas City Chiefs looking to move into top ten to draft Tyreek Hill replacement for Patrick Mahomes 

The surging wide receiver market prompted the Kansas City Chiefs to let go of Tyreek Hill.

The All-Pro wideout requested to be the game’s highest-paid player at the position after seeing Davante Adams receive a five-year, $141.25 million deal from the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a price the Chiefs didn’t want to pay, mainly because of their dwindling cap space.

They allowed Hill to seek a trade, and it didn’t take long before his request was granted. The Miami Dolphins brought him in to give Tua Tagovailoa more targets downfield.

Likewise, Hill got paid after agreeing to a four-year, $120 million deal. His annual average value of $30 million trumps Adams’ $28.25 million.

Meanwhile, Kansas City received five draft picks from the Dolphins in exchange for the West Alabama alum. The haul includes Miami’s first, second, and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft, plus a sixth-round selection in 2023.

With Hill off the roster, the wide receiver spot will be a massive part of Kansas City’s draft plans. Patrick Mahomes does have a 4-1 record without Hill, and he threw for over 300 yards in each of those wins. But there are rumors that the Super Bowl LIV champions might trade up to land one of the top receivers in this year’s draft.

During his morning radio show at 610 Sports KC, “Bulldog” Bob Fescoe shared the possibility of moving up into the top five.

“I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs. And it was that the Chiefs trading both ones and their second-round picks -- whether it's 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up -- to get to around the Top 5 in the Draft.”

As of writing, Kansas City owns the 29th and 30th picks in the first round.

The San Francisco 49ers initially owned number 29 but traded it to the Dolphins as part of the trade for Trey Lance.

Which wide receiver will the Kansas City Chiefs draft?

Kansas City is lucky because the 2022 NFL Draft has a deep wide receiver class. There are intriguing prospects like Alabama’s Jameson Williams, USC’s Drake London, and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, to name a few.

But Fescoe also revealed the prospect the Chiefs might be targeting.

“Now, to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two ones and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two ones and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State."

Wilson had a solid 2021 season with the Buckeyes, finishing with 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. While those stats are impressive, his 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash makes them believe that he can fill the void Hill left.

