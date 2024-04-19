New NFL uniforms 2024 tracker: Rating every version of fresh NFL threads this year

It's NFL uniform season, and your favorite team is probably putting the finishing touches on their 2024 threads. NFL jerseys have recently become a fashion staple, and this off-season is sure to provide a lot of heat.

Ahead of the upcoming season, let's rate each fresh NFL thread released in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Jets' new uniforms 2024

The New York Jets' 2023 throwback kits received a lot of love in the just-concluded NFL season, so much so that they decided to transition full-time in 2024.

The Jets have made the white throwbacks their full-time road uniforms, while they've introduced a green edition of the jersey for home fixtures. As for the alternate uniform, they will be rocking a black kit with slight green patterns.

The 2024 New York Jets' uniforms are heavily inspired by the look that the Jets donned from 1978 to 1989. That was an era best remembered for their stingy defense, aptly known as the "New York Sack Exchange."

The 2024 kits have officially ditched the oft-criticized "New York" emblem across the front of the jerseys.

The Jets' helmets feature a new logo that closely resembles the logo used by the team from 1978 to 1997.

The Jets have also added a fresh black alternate helmet with the logo in green lettering. The Jets' fanbase will hope that the revamped jerseys bring good luck to their franchise, which has been starved of playoff games for so long.

Ratings:

Home uniform: A

Away uniform: A

Alternate uniform: B

Helmets: B

Detroit Lions' new uniforms 2024

The Detroit Lions had a phenomenal 2023-24 NFL season, so it's only fitting that they get fresh threads for the upcoming season. The Lions have released their new uniforms for the 2024-25 season, and they look splendid.

The Lions are returning the classic blue and white home kit, a design synonymous with the franchise. These home kits will be paired with a matching helmet with the team logo at the top.

The away kit continues the team's tradition. The players will wear a white and blue kit for their visits to opposing stadiums. The helmet remains the same as the home kit.

While the home and away kits are similar to the classic designs, the alternate uniform has sent the fanbase into a frenzy.

According to the Lions' Instagram page, the new alternate uniform reinterprets a look at work in the late 1990s/early 2000s by former players, including current coach Dan Campbell. Its design is heavily influenced by the grit and attitude that the current team brings to the field.

The alternate uniform is black with blue numbering and a blue and black helmet to match.

Ratings:

Home uniform: B

Away uniform: B

Alternate uniform: A+

Helmets: A

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback