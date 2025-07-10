New NFL uniforms 2025 tracker: Rating new version of fresh threads and helmets this year

A new NFL regular season is slowly approaching, which also means that more uniform announcements from NFL teams will be made in the near future. Several teams had a total makeover of their looks last year. While no team is expected to completely change their apparel for this upcoming season, we might see a number of clubs introduce throwback and alternate jerseys.

The Washington Commanders revealed a new alternate uniform on Wednesday, while the New Orleans Saints also unveiled an alternate helmet of theirs on the same day. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers have teased new alternate jerseys that will be unveiled on July 15.

Let's take a look at a couple of new NFL outfits that have been unveiled in 2025 ahead of the upcoming season.

Washington Commanders' Super Bowl era alternate jersey 2025

The Commanders drew inspiration for their fresh alternate uniforms from the team's most prosperous period, following their unexpected run to the NFC Championship Game last season.

The team unveiled their new "Super Bowl Era" uniform and helmets on Wednesday. They look a lot like the classic set they wore from 1979 to 2019, notably when they won Super Bowls in 1982, 1987 and 1991.

The new alternate uniforms consist of a white top with burgundy numerals and burgundy pants with gold highlights. A "W" is prominently placed on the burgundy helmet, and the team has added stripes to replicate the classic Redskins helmets.

The Commanders will wear their new alternate jerseys in Week 9 when they face the Seattle Seahawks at home and again in Week 13 when they face the Denver Broncos, both on Sunday Night Football. Fans will see the Commanders wear the uniform for the third and last time in 2025 when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day in Week 17.

Ratings:

New alternate uniform: A+

New alternate Helmets: A

New Orleans Saints' new alternate helmet for 2025

The New Orleans Saints announced a new white helmet on Wednesday that they'll wear for a few selected games in the 2025 season, following the offseason addition of a new coaching staff, franchise quarterback and starting running back.

The iconic Saints emblem is positioned in the center of the helmet, which also features a sizable gold stripe running down the middle. The facemask of the helmet is also gold.

Although the Saints have not officially disclosed which games they will wear their new helmets, it has been announced that they will only do so when they wear their white rush outfits.

The team's previous black alternate helmet has been worn on occasions since its unveiling in 2022, but has not been widely accepted by the fan base. The Saints famously lost each of the four games (all road games) they wore the black helmet in the last three seasons

Ratings:

Helmets: B+

