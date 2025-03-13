New Orleans Saints 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Justin Reid and more

The New Orleans Saints enter the 2025-26 season in a familiar spot. They missed the playoffs, and are in the middle of another rebuild. The last time the Saints made the playoffs was in 2020.

Hence, this year's free agency window will be crucial for the Saints coming out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shadow as the team to beat from the NFC South. With that in mind, let's look at the progress made by the Saints via free agency.

New Orleans Saints free agency tracker 2025

1. S Justin Reid (3 years, $37.5 million)

The Saints have added veteran safety Justin Reid, who spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid was a solid contributor to the Chiefs, making three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, two of which resulted in rings. He missed just two games during his time at Arrowhead.

The Saints are getting a safety with proven big game experience. He racked up 87 total tackles and two interceptions in 2024.

New Orleans Saints 2025 free agency re-signings

1. EDGE Chase Young (3 years, $51 million)

The Saints are bringing back Chase Young. The former second-overall draft pick joins on a three-year contract worth $51 million.

Young had a decent 2024 season while playing on a one-year $13 million prove-it contract. He'll now get to carve out a long-term role with the postseason-chasing Saints.

2. TE Juwan Johnson (3 years, $30.75 million)

The Saints have re-signed tight end Juwan Johnson on a three-year, $30.75 million extension. Johnson led the team in receiving touchdowns in 2024.

The veteran tight end has spent his entire career with the Saints. He started as an undrafted free-agent wide receiver but has since converted into a starting-caliber tight end. He'll get to improve his stock in familiar surroundings for the foreseeable future.

3. DT Nathan Shepherd (undisclosed)

4. WR Dante Pettis (1 year, 1.3 million)

New Orleans Saints 2025 trade acquisitions

1. DT Davon Godchaux from the New England Patriots

The Saints added defensive tackle Davon Godchaux via a trade with the New England Patriots. Godchaux joins for a seventh-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

