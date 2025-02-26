New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of selections for Kellen Moore and Co.

The New Orleans Saints have been stuck in a seemingly never ending cycle since the retirement of Drew Brees and exit of Sean Payton. They give their fans hope at the start of seasons but end up dropping out of the playoff race by the time it reaches the business end.

The 2024 regular season was no different as the Saints started with two impressive wins before stumbling to a 5-12 record. Hence, it didn't come as a surprise when New Orleans changed coaches, bringing in offensive guru Kellen Moore after he helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LIX.

With that in mind, let's look at the Saints' draft picks, and how they can sort out their numerous positional needs just in time for 2025.

New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL draft picks

According to NFL Draft Buzz, the New Orleans Saints have eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft. They are:

Round 1, Pick 9

Round 2, Pick 40

Round 3, Pick 71

Round 3, Pick 93

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 4, Pick 130

Round 6, Pick 186

Round 7, Pick 254

New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL draft needs

3. Tight End

The tight end position is one of the most dynamic and important on the Gridiron. It's a safety blanket for quarterbacks and an additional help for the offensive line while the offense calls specific plays.

The Saints have a need at TE especially with Taysom Hill's injury issues. Hence, they should look into the draft and select a high upside TE like Elijah Arroyo on Day 2.

Arroyo is a skilled operator and athletic specimen. He could operate in a role similar to what Dallas Goedert did for the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl run.

2. Safety

The Saints need to improve their secondary before they can be considered serious threats in the stacked NFC. First off is to add some depth at the safety position via April's draft.

Drafting a proven ball hawk like Xavier Watts would be a masterstroke. Watts was a key figure in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish run to the national championship game in 2025, and his pedigree was apparent throughout his collegiate career. If he's off the board early in Day 2, then the Saints could select Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr. as a developmental piece.

1. Edge Rusher

The Saints have a dire need for stellar edge rushers to pressure opposing QBs and offensive lines. The sooner they fix up the unit the better their chances of becoming a perennial postseason contender.

Two names readily come to mind: James Pearce Jr. and Shemar Stewart. These players have unique skill sets but possess the tools needed to thrive in the modern NFL. Drafting either with the ninth overall pick would be a solid move.

