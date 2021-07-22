New Orleans Saints: 3 players the team could build around in the 2021 NFL season

The post-Drew Brees era begins this season in New Orleans. After yet another postseason heartbreak for Saints fans, the franchise finds itself at a tipping point.

Do they continue to go all-in on a Super Bowl or is it time to start a full-blown rebuild?

Longtime head coach Sean Payton won’t be interested in a teardown and, even without Brees, he has a squad capable of challenging for the Super Bowl this season, but only just.

So who are the key players the New Orleans franchise needs to build around to ensure sustained success?

Which players can be the cornerstones for the New Orleans Saints?

Star running back Alvin Kamara is the number one player the New Orleans franchise should build its future around.

The 25-year-old is simply electric on the gridiron, whether he is carrying the ball out of the backfield or catching a screen pass.

He is, without a doubt, one of the brightest young stars in the NFL today. Kamara is already a four-time Pro Bowler and looks set to break league records during his career. Last season, the running back had 935 yards rushing and 756 yards receiving with a combined 21 touchdowns.

He's young, fast, strong, and makes big plays. Alvin Kamara is the future of the New Orleans Saints franchise.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas, 28, is another player the Saints should construct their future around. All the star wideout has done since entering the league back in 2016 is catch passes and score touchdowns.

The six-foot-three WR holds the NFL record for most receptions over his first five seasons in the league. He also led the NFL in receiving yards in 2019.

Thomas has been a standout over his first five seasons in the league and, at just 28, is primed for many productive seasons.

The combination of Thomas and Kamara is a big problem for any NFL defense.

It's crazy to think that Jameis Winston is still only 27. It feels like he's been in the league for at least a decade.

The Saints quarterback was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 and has played six seasons in the NFL.

This may be a controversial pick for some Saints fans who don’t see Winston as a long-term answer at quarterback for the organization, but at 27 and with a wealth of NFL experience under his belt, Winston is set to for a much-improved performance this season and beyond.

He will compete with Taysom Hill for the starting QB role during training camp and we could see both play-callers under center this season.

Whatever the result, Winston should be a player the Saints franchise builds around. He is familiar with Sean Payton's offense and has matured from his wild Tampa Bay days.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha