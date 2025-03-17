New Orleans Saints 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Justin Reid and Isaac Yiadom in free agency

A new head coach brings renewed hope, and New Orleans Saints fans will be hoping that Kellen Moore can be the man to lead them to glory. The offensive-minded coach brings Super Bowl-winning experience to a franchise craving the postseason.

The last time the Saints were in the playoffs, the quarterbacks for the respective teams were Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints and Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints made some strategic additions to their team in free agency, especially on defense. They boosted the secondary by bringing in former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid on a three-year, $31.5 million deal. They also brought back cornerback Isaac Yiadom on a three-year deal after he had a brief stint in San Francisco with the 49ers.

The New Orleans Saints have four picks in the first three rounds and will need to hit on them to replenish a roster that is facing salary-cap restraints.

New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 3 rounds

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, pick 9: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Broncos

One of Ashton Jeanty’s pro comparisons is Saints running back Alvin Kamara, so what better way to oversee the handover than by having both of them on the same team in 2025? Bringing in Jeanty will take some of the load off Kamara and allow him to become a big-play player focused more on passing downs.

Like Kamara, Jeanty is an explosive running back who can break through the second line of defense for a big run. He runs with both power and speed and is the top running back in this draft class. The Saints need another playmaker in that position to provide quarterback Derek Carr with more offensive options.

#2 – Round 2, pick 40: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Chris Olave is a good receiver, but New Orleans needs another weapon opposite him. Matthew Golden is the ideal complementary piece to this offense. Golden is a deep-threat receiver who can outrun defenders.

Having Olave and Golden running go routes and deep routes will keep defensive coordinators on their toes. The Saints were 25th in explosive plays last season, and having a burner can open up space underneath for both the passing and running game.

#3 – Round 3, pick 71: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas Jayhawks

The Saints need starting-quality cornerbacks. They are also sorely lacking in that area after trading away Marshon Lattimore last trade deadline and losing Paulson Adebo in free agency.

Cobee Bryant is a ball-hawk who has a penchant for big plays. He racked up 13 interceptions and 22 pass breakups in his college football career. He is also adept at reading the offense when in zone coverage, allowing him to anticipate where the ball is going.

#4 – Round 3, pick 93: Barryn Sorrell, Edge, Texas Longhorns

New Orleans was 20th in sacks last season and will need more production from edge players. Barryn Sorrell is a player who has a high upside as a pass-rusher, although he has not put it all together yet.

He can line up in multiple positions on the defensive front and can be a tool for new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to deploy selectively.

He will start as a situational pass rusher while learning the trade but has the potential and physical traits to outperform his draft position.

