New Orleans Saints 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Kellen Moore and Co. after free agency

The New Orleans Saints made a bold move by hiring first-time head coach Kellen Moore during the offseason. They must continue rebuilding their roster, and while they have made some moves in free agency, the 2025 NFL draft will likely be their best opportunity to do so.

Ad

Here's how they could approach the first five rounds in the draft with six picks, but none in the fifth round.

New Orleans Saints 2025 NFL mock draft for 5 rounds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 9: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan Wolverines

Ad

Trending

The New Orleans Saints were wise to upgrade their defensive backs during the free agency period by signing Justin Reid, but they still have work to do in this area. Cornerbacks should be one of their top priorities, so landing one of the best overall prospects, Will Johnson, in the first round would be a major addition.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 40: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas Razorbacks

Having quality edge rushers is extremely valuable for any defense due to their ability to impact the outcome of games. The Saints are weak on the edge of their defense and lack depth so it would make sense for them to target one early in the draft. Landon Jackson has a ton of upside and could help them solve their problem.

Ad

#3 - Round 3, Pick 71: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford Cardinal

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that New Orleans will select Elic Ayomanor in the third round. It upgraded its wide receivers during free agency by adding Brandin Cooks, but it still lacks overall talent at the position. Ayomanor is a big-bodied prospect that offers a solid contrast to its speedy starters.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 93: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Saints' depth chart is extremely thin at cornerback, so doubling up on the position in the draft would be beneficial. Denzel Burke is a high-upside target in the mid-rounds.

Ad

#5 - Round 4, Pick 112: Caleb Rogers, OG, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Caleb Rogers is a solid mid-to-late-round offensive line prospect this year. He started at multiple positions during his college football career, so his versatility is desirable.

#6 - Round 4, Pick 131, Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Linebacker isn't necessarily a position of need this year, but it likely will be soon as Demario Davis is aging. Jack Kiser could potentially develop into his eventual replacement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.