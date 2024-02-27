New Orleans Saints 7-round Mock Draft: Saints address needs on offensive and defensive lines

The New Orleans Saints missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2023. They won their last four games with momentum heading into 2024. Wide receiver Chris Olave improved from his rookie season with 1,123 yards.

Both sides of the ball did a great job putting up and preventing points. New Orleans was ninth in points per game (23.6 points) and eighth in fewest points allowed (19.2 points).

When it comes to the NFL Draft, their needs are focused on getting younger overall while seeking some depth elsewhere. Below is the Saints' 7-round Mock Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

New Orleans Saints 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

14th overall pick: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

The Saints defense was one of the best in the NFL and the addition of Robinson would add a level of explosiveness per NFL draft scout Ian Cummings:

"As per Feldman's Freaks, Robinson is on record with speed in the 4.4 range. He's incredibly fast and explosive off the edge, and while he lacks elite bend, he's a dynamic rusher who can use his quickness in tandem with forceful hands."

All-Pro Cameron Jordan will be 35 in July and needs a game-changer sooner rather than later. In his junior season, the Penn Star star had 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He is a Day 1 starter who can find the quarterback quicker than most.

New Orleans Saints 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

45th overall pick: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

The New Orleans Saints quarterback saw Derek Carr start all 17 games while Jameis Winston saw some action under center. Getting a quarterback is more of a want than a need for general manager Mickey Loomis. Per Ian Valentino, Nix has some tools to be a starter in the NFL:

"Nix sees the field well but is more of a read-and-react player as opposed to knowing what to do as soon as his key read shows their intention."

The 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year led all of college football in completion percentage (77.4 percent) and touchdown passes (45). Nix falling to Round 2 per the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator is a steal for the Saints.

New Orleans Saints 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

149th overall pick: Jahdae Barron, S, Texas

The Saints secondary could use a jolt in Barron, who excels in zone coverage and could see some snaps in his rookie season. Tyrann Mathieu is 32 years of age but adding the Longhorns' safety can only be a benefit to a good safety room in New Orleans.

167th overall pick: Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

The New Orleans Saints and that offensive line did a great job keeping Carr upright as the team allowed 2.1 sacks per game. However, they could use some youth in the interior of that offensive line. The Draft Network loves the Boston College guard and his impact in the run game:

"Mahogany can overwhelm interior defenders with his hands and power to drive players away from the line of scrimmage. In the run game, Mahogany explodes off the line of scrimmage, where he immediately establishes his hands and wins the leverage battle—once his hands are latched, the rep is over."

Mahogany could use some polishing as a pass blocker and injuring his ACL in 2022 might hurt his draft stock. This shouldn't deter the New Orleans Saints from getting a future starter in Mahogany.

169th overall pick: Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky

Staying on the offensive line in Round 5, the 6'6", 320-pound Ezirim was part of an Eastern Kentucky line that was third in passing yards last season. He is someone who could help the Saints within a year or two with the right development.

174th overall pick: Jaylen Harrell, EDGE, Michigan

At 6'4", 242, Harrell is an athletic prospect who can get off the defensive line fast with tremendous effort. He has to fine-tune both his pass and run defense but is worth the risk. Harrell can be a contributor but will compete as the position is deep for the New Orleans Saints.

192nd overall pick: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

Bell placed third on Florida State in yards with 503 and two touchdowns and can compete for playing time with Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill. His versatility on the field makes him an intriguing prospect in Round 6. The blocking skills aren't quite there but can come with time.

201st overall pick: Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois

The receiver position is deep and getting Williams on Day 3 is ideal. New Orleans can continue to stock up here as the future of Michael Thomas is up in the air. Williams can be a blocker and his speed can be of use on special teams and find his way into the rotation.

230th overall pick: C.J. Hanson, OG, Holy Cross

Hanson brings in the leadership as he was a two-time All-Patriot League First Team and a Team Captain last season. The New Orleans Saints taking Hanson here means more depth and the opportunity to get a gem at guard. Loomis has gotten value in the past here and is looking to get it once again.