New Orleans Saints 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Kellen Moore and Co.

The New Orleans Saints will be hoping the 2025 NFL Draft can spark an upturn in fortunes for a franchise that's been in the doldrums since the retirement of Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

Since Brees called it a career, the Saints have failed to make a postseason appearance and ended 2024 with a 5-12 record, good enough for last in the NFC South. During 2024, New Orleans fired HC Dennis Allen, and now has Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new head coach for 2025.

To help start a rebuild, the Saints signed S Justin Reid, WR Brandin Cooks and G Dillon Radunz in free agency, as well as re-signing ED Chase Young and TE Juwan Johnson to three-year contracts. They did lose some players themselves, with RB Jamaal Williams, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and CB Paulson Adebo leaving the Big Easy.

In the 2025 NFL Draft the Saints hold nine selections, including the ninth overall pick, and will be hoping the young talent they draft can help lead the team back to the postseason.

New Orleans Saints 7-round mock draft

Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator - New Orleans Saints

#1 - Round 1, Pick 9: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

NCAA Football: Shedeur Sanders - Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the New Orleans Saints getting a new quarterback in Shedeur Sanders. Derek Carr's play hasn't been consistent enough since he moved to the Saints from the Raiders, and he's 34 years old, so the Saints need to plan for the future.

Along with Cam Ward, Sanders is viewed as one of the top QB prospects in the draft. He's careful with the football and plays hard which will endear him to the Saints fans from the off. He's also seen as more pro-ready than Ward so could step in and start day one if needed.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 40: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

NFL: Matthew Golden at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Most have Matthew Golden as a first-round talent, so if he falls to the Saints at 40th overall, they're likely to pick him. Giving Sanders a great pass-catching weapon to go alongside Chris Olave and Brandin Cooks will only aid his development.

Olave has also struggled to stay healthy so New Orleans could do with adding depth at the position, especially after losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 71: Pricely Umanmielen, ED, Ole Miss

NFL: Princely Umanmielen at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Cam Jordan has been one of the best edge rushers throughout his career in the NFL, but the veteran will be 36 years old by the time the 2025 NFL season kicks off. Selecting Pricely Umanmielen from Ole Miss to play alongside Jordan and Chase Young can help transform the Saints' defensive line.

Umanmielen had 11 sacks and 16 QB hits in 12 games last year, and his 91.1 PFF grade was the sixth best amongst all edge rushers.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 93: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

NFL: Darien Porter at the Combine - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Saints using their second pick in round three on CB Darien Porter out of Iowa State. A former wide receiver, Porter has great ball skills, and his track background means he has elite speed and athleticism.

The Saints need cornerback help after trading away Marshon Lattimore and letting Paulson Adebo leave in free agency, and a player like Porter is a solid selection here.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 112: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

NFL: Charles Grant at the Combine - Source: Imagn

At 6' 4" and 300 pounds, OT Charles Grant has all the physical tools to make it in the NFL, but his competition faced (all five collegiate years at FCS) remains to be seen.

A powerful blocker with quick feet, Grant could come in and compete for a starting berth straight away, and his 91.2 PFF grade (2nd amongst all OTs in 2024) will definitely help his case.

#6 - Round 4, Pick 131: Omarr Norman-Lott

Syndication: Omarr Norman-Lott with James Pearce Jr. - The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn

The Saints continue to attack the trenches in Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator with Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott. Norman-Lott spent time at Arizona State before moving to Tennessee to play on the same defensive line as likely first-round pick James Pearce Jr.

This is what PFF said on Norman-Lott:

"He has a strong first step that converts speed to power easily. His shorter stature gives him leverage out of three- and four-point stances. He has above-average arms for bull rushes and massive hands to strike with power at his punches."

#7 - Round 6, Pick 184: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

NFL: Tory Horton at the Combine - Source: Imagn

The Saints grab their second WR of the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator with Colorado State's Tory Horton.

The 6' 3" Horton would add a big-bodied receiver to a room with wideouts in Chris Olave and Brandin Cooks, giving whoever is throwing the ball a different option. As per PFF, Horton had an 86th-percentile contested-catch rate and a catch percentage above 92.0% in each of the past two seasons.

#8 - Round 7, Pick 248: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

NFL: Devin Neal at the Combine - Source: Imagn

After losing Jamaal Williams in the offseason, the Saints add depth at running back with Kansas' Devin Neal.

Neal topped over 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns in each of his last two years in college, and would be competing for touches with Kendre Miller and Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the backup role behind Alvin Kamara.

#9 - Round 7, Pick 254: Luke Kandra, OG, Cincinnati

Syndication: Luke Kandra - The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Cincinnati guard Luke Kandra falls into the lap of the Saints with one of the final picks of the 2025 NFL Draft in this mock. Kandra was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2024 as a team captain, and during his college career was only penalized once on over 2,000 snaps.

