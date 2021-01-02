NFL Week 17: Saints RB Alvin Kamara tests positive for COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints announced that star running back Alvin Kamara has tested positive for COVID-19. Kamara is coming off a big game on Christmas, rushing for 6 touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings. This is another piece to the Saints offense that will be missed on Sunday.

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara tested positive again and will be placed on Reserve/COVID, per source. He’s out Sunday and now the question will be whether he reruns for the first playoff game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2021

New Orleans was already going to be without top wide receiver Michael Thomas against the Panthers. With Kamara testing positive it means he has to sit out a mandatory 10 days. On the bright side Alvin Kamara would be eligible to return for the Saints' Wild Card game next Sunday -- if the NFL doesn't schedule the Saints to play their Wild Card game on Saturday. As long as Alvin Kamara stays asymptomatic throughout the week it would make him eligible to play.

What does Alvin Kamara being out do to the Saints?

In Week 17, the New Orleans Saints are heading into a game that could potentially give them the number one seed in the NFC Playoffs. With both Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas being out, it could bring an uphill challenge for the Saints to win Sunday. New Orleans will turn to backup running back Latavius Murray to start in place of Alvin Kamara.

Alvin Kamara has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list pic.twitter.com/vCWfL8oo26 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2021

There is much more at stake for the Saints than just the number one seed. If the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and New Orleans loses to Carolina, then Seattle would slide into the number two seed. This would mean if New Orleans wins their Wild Card game they could potentially be heading to a road playoff game in the Divisional round.

Advertisement

The next question the New Orleans Saints need to ask themselves is do they just throw in the towel and sit Drew Brees as well. This would make sense beings they are already missing two key pieces that make this offense run. Why not sit Drew Brees accept the three seed and take their chances on the road in the playoffs.

Among NFL RBs, Alvin Kamara is:



1st in Touchdowns - 21

1st in Receiving Yards - 756

1st in Receptions - 83

2nd in Total First Downs - 93

3rd in All-Purpose Yards - 1,732@A_kamara6 ⚡️ #Saints pic.twitter.com/ZvVns5sUDG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 28, 2020

Alvin Kamara testing positive threw a big wrench into the New Orleans Saints plans. We could potentially see on Saturday or early Sunday, that the New Orleans Saints will sit Drew Brees in Week 17. Starting Drew Brees just doesn't make sense for the New Orleans Saints.

With two out of the three big stars on the Saints offense being out, why play the veteran quarterback. The best option for the Saints is to just bite the bullet and sit Drew Brees and get ready for the Wild Card playoff game next Sunday.