New Orleans Saints draft picks 2025: Full list of Kellen Moore's selections

Kellen Moore's New Orleans Saints hold the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Saints need improvements in a few areas, so it will be interesting to see who they draft in Round 1.

This will be Moore's first draft with the Saints since being appointed as the team's coach in February this year. He will want to make the right picks to bolster his roster.

Here's a look at the full list of nine selections that the Saints hold in this year's NFL draft:

Round 1 – No. 9 overall

Round 2 – No. 40 overall

Round 3 – No. 71 overall

Round 3 – No. 93 overall (from Washington Commanders)

Round 4 – No. 112 overall

Round 4 – No. 131 overall (from Washington Commanders)

Round 6 – No. 184 overall

Round 7 – No. 248 overall (from Philadelphia Eagles via Washington Commanders)

Round 7 – No. 254 overall (compensatory selection)

The Saints finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record. However, they can use the draft to bring in prospects that can improve the team for next season.

New Orleans has not made the playoffs since the 2020 season, but Moore will be looking to change that in his first year as the team's coach.

New Orleans Saints draft picks 2025: Round 1

*The New Orleans Saints' Round 1 pick will be updated as soon as the player is confirmed.

