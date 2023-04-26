New Orleans Saints NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions 

The New Orleans Saints have struggled to compete since winning four NFC South division titles from 2017 to 2020.

They’ve had 9-8 and 7-10 records in 2021 and 2022 and their downfall coincided with Drew Brees’ retirement and Sean Payton’s departure.

However, they are making moves to help them make a postseason return. New Orleans signed quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract. His deal has a potential opt-out after the 2025 NFL season.

That’s the biggest splash they’ve done in free agency to fill the roster holes. Given how they barely missed the playoffs over the last two years, having a solid 2023 NFL draft can help them regain their winning ways.

2023 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints picks

Round 1, Pick 29 overall

Round 2, Pick 40 overall

Round 3, Pick 70 overall

Round 4, Pick 115 overall

Round 5, Pick 146 overall

Round 5, Pick 165 overall

Round 7, Pick 227 overall

Round 7, Pick 257 overall

New Orleans Saints needs

Defensive tackle

Defensive end

Offensive lineman

Defensive back

Wide receiver

Mock Draft: Prediction for all 8 Saints picks

Pick #29 – Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

The New Orleans Saints might move up in the draft, as they have done so 24 times in the last 16 drafts. But whether they trade up or stay put, New Orleans must prioritize upgrading their defensive line. David Onyemata signed with the Atlanta Falcons, while Shy Tuttle joined the Carolina Panthers. Getting Khalen Saunders isn’t enough to help Cameron Jordan.

While there are better edge rushers than Smith, he still has the strength to bull-rush offensive linemen. Meanwhile, his size gives him the potential to become a dependable run-stopper. The Saints badly need help preventing massive gains on the ground, especially after finishing 24th in rushing yards allowed per game last season with 130.5.

Pick #40 – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Aside from Onyemata, who had five sacks last season, the Saints also lost Kaden Elliss (seven sacks) and Kentavius Street (3.5 sacks) in free agency. That’s a huge part of the 48 sacks the Saints had last season. They have to get another edge rusher to give them another threat on defense, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah is their guy.

The 2022 First-Team All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year had 19.5 sacks in his final two years at Kansas State. His pass rush win rate will intrigue the Saints. But whether he can translate his game to the NFL is a question. While there are more athletic edge rushers in the draft, his dependability makes him a solid pick.

Pick #70 – Jartavius Martin – S, Illinois

The New Orleans Saints could use some help in the secondary, even if they already have Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu. Maye has played only 16 games over his last two seasons and hasn’t impacted their pass defense much. Meanwhile, there is a potential opt-out for Mathieu’s three-year, $28.3 million contract after the 2023 season.

Martin could fill their roles if Mathieu leaves and Maye gets injured again. He also has the height and strength to become an extra linebacker for run defense on first and second downs. In his final year at Illinois, Martin had career-highs of 51 solo tackles, 11 passes defended, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Pick #115 – Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

While the Saints found a gem in Chris Olave, they needed more weapons in the passing game. Michael Thomas used to be a threat when he lined up, but he has only played in ten games over the past three seasons.

The Saints are dangerous if Thomas can regain the form that made him NFL 2019 Offensive Player of the Year. But if he doesn’t, they should give Carr another target in Trey Palmer.

He had a breakout 2022 season for Nebraska, finishing with 71 receptions, 1,043 yards, and nine receptions. Palmer also ran the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine in 4.33 seconds. The New Orleans Saints will find a role for him, even if there’s much room for growth in his game.

Pick #146 – Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State

Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz dealt with injuries last season. Meanwhile, Peat will also play the final year of his five-year, $57.5 million contract. Because of those factors, the New Orleans Saints will need more depth on the interior defensive line, and Chandler Zavala could help.

The 2022 First Team All-ACC member played five years in college, making him a potential Day 1 starter if the Saints have issues on the offensive line.

Pick #165 – Sidy Sow, OL, Eastern Michigan

Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

It’s always good to stockpile talent on the offensive line, and Sow is an excellent fit for the New Orleans Saints. Aside from having a massive build, he had the best 40-yard time among offensive linemen during the Scouting Combine.

The Canadian has extensive college football experience and Olympic weightlifting training. The last attribute alone will come in handy in keeping the danger away from Derek Carr. He also honed his craft playing opposite Maxx Crosby in Eastern Michigan.

Pick #227 – Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

Mohamoud Diabate

With Elliss gone, Pete Werner and Zack Baun are the projected Saints starters at linebacker alongside Demario Davis. The Saints could use an unpolished but talented asset at the position, and Mohamoud Diabate fits the bill. Last season, he had 58 tackles (13.5 for losses) and five sacks for the Utah Utes.

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Todd Grantham is also familiar with his game because of their time together at the University of Florida. Aside from being a decent cover man during passing plays, he could also help New Orleans in special teams. While he has versatility, adding some weight can help him become more successful in the pros.

Pick #257 – Ryan Greenhagen, LB, Nebraska/Fordham

He may not be a highlight reel, but Ryan Greenhagen can get things done. He uses his football smarts to tackle opponents. The New Orleans Saints could use him as a blitzing linebacker in certain situations or as a special-teamer. Greenhagen had 113 tackles and seven sacks in his only season at Fordham.

