New Orleans Saints schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The New Orleans Saints haven't made the playoffs since 2020. The Saints have struggled for consistency since the departure of franchise icons Drew Brees and Sean Payton. They're entering the 2025 season with decent but unspectacular quarterback options.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore has his work cut out ahead of the 2025 season. With the regular season schedule out, let's explore the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor in detail.
New Orleans Saints 2025 Schedule
Week 1: September 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Week 2: September 14 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: September 21 at Seattle Seahawks
Week 4: September 28 at Buffalo Bills
Week 5: October 5 vs. New York Giants
Week 6: October 12 vs. New England Patriots
Week 7: October 19 at Chicago Bears
Week 8: October 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9: November 2 at Los Angeles Rams
Week 10: November 9 at Carolina Panthers
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: November 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 13: November 30 at Miami Dolphins
Week 14: December 7 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: December 14 vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 16: December 21 vs. New York Jets
Week 17: December 28 at Tennessee Titans
Week 18: January 3 or 4 at Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Saints vs. Cardinals
Prediction: 16-14 (Saints W)
Week 2: Saints vs. 49ers
Prediction: 17-21 (49ers W)
Week 3: Saints vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 22-20 (Saints W)
Week 4: Saints vs. Bills
Prediction: 15-17 (Bills W)
Week 5: Saints vs. Giants
Prediction: 30-25 (Saints W)
Week 6: Saints vs. Patriots
Prediction: 16-22 (Patriots W)
Week 7: Saints vs. Bears
Prediction: 15-19 (Bears W)
Week 8: Saints vs. Buccaneers
Prediction: 27-30 (Buccaneers W)
Week 9: Saints vs. Rams
Prediction: 15-18 (Rams W)
Week 10: Saints vs. Panthers
Prediction: 19-15 (Saints W)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Saints vs. Falcons
Prediction: 19-16 (Saints W)
Week 13: Saints vs. Dolphins
Prediction: 23-16 (Saints W)
Week 14: Saints vs. Buccaneers
Prediction: 22-24 (Buccaneers W)
Week 15: Saints vs. Panthers
Prediction: 23-33 (Panthers W)
Week 16: Saints vs. Jets
Prediction: 15-19 (Jets W)
Week 17: Saints vs. Titans
Prediction: 19-15 (Saints W)
Week 18: Saints vs. Falcons
Prediction: 19-28 (Falcons W)
New Orleans Saints' predicted 2025 regular-season record
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the New Orleans Saints will end the 2025 regular season with a 7-10 record, which will see them finish third in the NFC South. That'll mean yet another season without playoff football for the Saints fanbase.
According to the prediction, the Saints must regroup via next year's draft and free agency. Their division rivals and most of the NFC are significantly more stacked across the gridiron.
New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.