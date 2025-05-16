New Orleans Saints schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The New Orleans Saints haven't made the playoffs since 2020. The Saints have struggled for consistency since the departure of franchise icons Drew Brees and Sean Payton. They're entering the 2025 season with decent but unspectacular quarterback options.

Ad

Saints head coach Kellen Moore has his work cut out ahead of the 2025 season. With the regular season schedule out, let's explore the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor in detail.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Saints 2025 Schedule

Week 1: September 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Week 2: September 14 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 3: September 21 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 4: September 28 at Buffalo Bills

Week 5: October 5 vs. New York Giants

Week 6: October 12 vs. New England Patriots

Week 7: October 19 at Chicago Bears

Week 8: October 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9: November 2 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 10: November 9 at Carolina Panthers

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: November 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 13: November 30 at Miami Dolphins

Ad

Week 14: December 7 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15: December 14 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 16: December 21 vs. New York Jets

Week 17: December 28 at Tennessee Titans

Week 18: January 3 or 4 at Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Saints vs. Cardinals

Prediction: 16-14 (Saints W)

Week 2: Saints vs. 49ers

Prediction: 17-21 (49ers W)

Week 3: Saints vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 22-20 (Saints W)

Week 4: Saints vs. Bills

Prediction: 15-17 (Bills W)

Week 5: Saints vs. Giants

Ad

Prediction: 30-25 (Saints W)

Week 6: Saints vs. Patriots

Prediction: 16-22 (Patriots W)

Week 7: Saints vs. Bears

Prediction: 15-19 (Bears W)

Week 8: Saints vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: 27-30 (Buccaneers W)

Week 9: Saints vs. Rams

Prediction: 15-18 (Rams W)

Week 10: Saints vs. Panthers

Prediction: 19-15 (Saints W)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Saints vs. Falcons

Prediction: 19-16 (Saints W)

Week 13: Saints vs. Dolphins

Prediction: 23-16 (Saints W)

Week 14: Saints vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: 22-24 (Buccaneers W)

Week 15: Saints vs. Panthers

Ad

Prediction: 23-33 (Panthers W)

Week 16: Saints vs. Jets

Prediction: 15-19 (Jets W)

Week 17: Saints vs. Titans

Prediction: 19-15 (Saints W)

Week 18: Saints vs. Falcons

Prediction: 19-28 (Falcons W)

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the New Orleans Saints will end the 2025 regular season with a 7-10 record

New Orleans Saints' predicted 2025 regular-season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the New Orleans Saints will end the 2025 regular season with a 7-10 record, which will see them finish third in the NFC South. That'll mean yet another season without playoff football for the Saints fanbase.

According to the prediction, the Saints must regroup via next year's draft and free agency. Their division rivals and most of the NFC are significantly more stacked across the gridiron.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.