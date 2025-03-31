New Orleans Saints Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Kellen Moore and Co.

The New Orleans Saints are actively bringing in draft candidates for official top-30 visits as the 2025 NFL draft draws near.

The top 30 visits are mostly focused on collecting more information about a candidate through interviews with the general manager, coach or scouting director of the team.

We will keep an eye on who the New Orleans Saints are hosting in the coming days or have hosted recently, as top-30 visits are the most obvious sign of interest before draft day.

Tracking the New Orleans Saints' top-30 pre-draft visits

1) Josh Conerly Jr. (offensive tackle) - Oregon

The New Orleans Saints, who lost Lucas Patrick in free agency, are obviously in need of offensive line help right now.

Considering that, James Crepea of The Oregonian reports that Josh Conerly, a former offensive tackle for Oregon, will be hosted by New Orleans, among other clubs, on a top-30 visit.

Conerly demonstrated his ability to move fluidly during the NFL combine by recording a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 1.71-second 10-yard split.

2) Aireontae Ersery (offensive tackle) - Minnesota

Early in March, the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs hosted Aireontae Ersery on top-30 visits, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The former Minnesota left tackle has also set up more formal meetings with six other teams.

Ersery was a three-year starter at left tackle Minnesota in college.

3) Quinn Ewers (quarterback) - Texas

According to reports, the New Orleans Saints were one of the three teams that met with former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers the night before his pro day on Tuesday.

Ewers was also spotted conversing with Kellen Moore, the coach of the Saints, at Texas' Pro Day. In the event that Ewers joins the Saints, he may make an interesting successor for Derek Carr, 34.

4) Nick Martin (linebacker) - Oklahoma State

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Sports reports that the New Orleans Saints had a private workout scheduled with linebacker Nickolas Martin, which isn't surprising, given that the team needs depth at linebacker behind Demario Davis and Pete Werner.

Martin was very effective in his last full season, recording 140 total tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, six sacks and two interceptions in 2023. However, he missed seven games due to a knee injury last year.

5) Shavon Revel Jr. (cornerback) - East Carolina

According to reports, the first player the New Orleans Saints met with for 30 visits was former ECU cornerback Shavon Revel.

The star defensive back is regarded as a late first-round prospect, but the major drawback to his draft stock is that he's now recovering from an ACL reconstructive surgery that he had in October.

Revel had a full season in 2023, though, participating in 12 games and recording 54 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, 13 pass deflections, one sack and one fumble recovery.

6) Thomas Fidone (tight end) - Nebraska

The New Orleans Saints have also arranged a top-30 visit with Thomas Fidone, a former Nebraska tight end who has reportedly also drawn interest from the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings, according to Tony Pauline.

