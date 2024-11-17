New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats, and game summary ft. Jameis Winston, Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns duel presented two struggling teams trying to put things back on track while they're still in contention for a playoff spot. Jameis Winston returned to Ceasars Dome, the place he called home for four years to try to lead the Browns to the fourth win of the season.

On the other end, Derek Carr tried to lead his Saints to back-to-back wins for the first time since the first two weeks of the campaign (47-10 against the Panthers and 44-19 against the Cowboys).

New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns box score

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teams First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score New Orleans Saints 7 7 0 21 35 Cleveland Browns 6 0 8 0 14

Trending

New Orleans Saints Player Stats

Quarterback



Player



Passing Yards



Pass Completions



Pass Attempts



Passing TDs



Interceptions



Rushing Yards



Carries



Rushing TDs



Derek Carr



248



21



27



2



0



8



1



0



Taysom Hill



18



1



2



0



1



138



7



3



Rushing and Receiving



Player



Rush Attempts



Rushing Yards



Rushing TDs



Receptions



Receiving Yards



Receiving TDs



Alvin Kamara



16



67



0



4



22



0



Jordan Mims



2



3



0



-



-



-



Marquez Valdes-Scantling



-



-



-



2



87



1



Juwan Johnson



-



-



-



3



30



0



Kevin Austin Jr.



-



-



-



1



18



0



Dante Pettis



-



-



-



1



9



0



Foster Moreau



-



-



-



3



50



0



Defense



Player



Tackles (Total)



Sacks



Interceptions



Demario Davis



13



-



-



Alontae Taylor



8



-



-



Ugo Amadi



9



-



-



Tyrann Mathieu



5











Carl Granderson



4



1



-



Pete Werner



6



-



-



Jordan Howden



3



-



-



Will Harris



5



-



-



Khalen Saunders



2



-



-



Bryan Bresee



3



1.5



-



Marquez Valdes-Scantling



1



-



-



John Ridgeway III



1



-



-



Cameron Jordan



1



-



-



Nathan Shepherd



1



-



-



Rico Payton



1



-



-



Kool-Aid McKinstry



3



-



-



Anfernee Orji



2



-



-



Chase Young



2



0.5



-



Payton Turner



1



-



-



Rico Payton



1



-



-



Isaiah Foskey



1



-



-



JT Gray



1



-



--



Kicking



Player



Field Goals Converted/Attempts



Total Points



Blake Grupe



0/0



5



Cleveland Browns Player Stats

Quarterback



Player



Passing Yards



Pass Completions



Pass Attempts



Passing TDs



Interceptions



Rushing Yards



Carries



Rushing TDs



Jameis Winston



234



15



24



1



0



8



1



0



Dorian Thompson-Robinson



0



0



1



0



0



0



0



0



Rushing and Receiving



Player



Rush Attempts



Rushing Yards



Rushing TDs



Receptions



Receiving Yards



Receiving TDs



Nick Chubb



11



50



0



-



-



-



Jerome Ford



5



10



0



4



29



0



Kadarius Toney



1



-7



0



0



0



0



Jerry Jeudy



-



-



-



6



142



1



David Njoku



-



-



-



9



81



0



Elijah Moore



-



-



-



6



66



1



Jordan Atkins



-



-



-



1



19



0



Cedric Tillman



-



-



-



3



47



0



Jamari Thrash



-



-



-



1



11



0



Defense



Player



Tackles (Total)



Sacks



Interceptions



Grant Delpit



9



-



-



Devin Bush



8



-



-



Mohamoud Diabate



7



-



-



Martin Emerson Jr



5



-



-



Jordan Hicks



6



-



-



Juan Thornhill



5



-



-



Denzel Ward



4



-



1



Ogbo Okoronkwo



4



-



-



Maurice Hurst II



3



-



-



Ronnie Hickman



3



-



-



Cameron Mitchell



1



-



-



Elerson G. Smith



1



-



-



Winston Reid



1



-



-



D’Anthony Bell



1



-



-



Dalvin Tomlinson



2



-



-



Shelby Harris



1



-



-



Greg Newsome II



1



-



-



Isaiah McGuire



1



-



-



Corey Bojorquez



1



-



-



Kicking



Player



Field Goals Converted/Attempts



Total Points



Dustin Hopkins



0/2



0



New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns game recap

Taysom Hill opened the scoreboard in the Saints' very first drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown after receiving the direct snap.

The Browns responded with an 89-yard touchdown by Jerry Jeudy in James Winston's second completion of the day. They went for the 2-point conversion, but the pass was incomplete.

The Saints responded with a 71-yard touchdown from Marquez Valdes-Scantling to extend the lead 14-7 at 12:40 of the second quarter.

The Browns started the second half on a strong note, with Jameis Winston connecting with Elijah Moore for a 30-yard touchdown. They attempted the 2-point conversion again and completed it that time, with Davin Njoku catching the pass in the end zone.

The Saints would regain the lead with a 77-yard drive towards the end of the third and the start of the fourth quarter. Taysom Hill received the snap and completed the 33-yard touchdown to give the Saints the 21-14 lead after Grupe converted the extra point. After that moment, there was no looking back for New Orleans.

Derek Carr found Juwan Johnson in the end zone for the one-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 14 points with another Grupe extra point.

Taysom Hill completed his big game with a 75-yard rushing touchdown that allowed Grupe to get another extra point and the Saints to win the game 35-14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.