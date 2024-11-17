New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats, and game summary ft. Jameis Winston, Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns duel presented two struggling teams trying to put things back on track while they're still in contention for a playoff spot. Jameis Winston returned to Ceasars Dome, the place he called home for four years to try to lead the Browns to the fourth win of the season.
On the other end, Derek Carr tried to lead his Saints to back-to-back wins for the first time since the first two weeks of the campaign (47-10 against the Panthers and 44-19 against the Cowboys).
New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns box score
New Orleans Saints Player Stats
Quarterback
Rushing and Receiving
Defense
Kicking
Cleveland Browns Player Stats
Quarterback
Rushing and Receiving
Defense
Kicking
New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns game recap
Taysom Hill opened the scoreboard in the Saints' very first drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown after receiving the direct snap.
The Browns responded with an 89-yard touchdown by Jerry Jeudy in James Winston's second completion of the day. They went for the 2-point conversion, but the pass was incomplete.
The Saints responded with a 71-yard touchdown from Marquez Valdes-Scantling to extend the lead 14-7 at 12:40 of the second quarter.
The Browns started the second half on a strong note, with Jameis Winston connecting with Elijah Moore for a 30-yard touchdown. They attempted the 2-point conversion again and completed it that time, with Davin Njoku catching the pass in the end zone.
The Saints would regain the lead with a 77-yard drive towards the end of the third and the start of the fourth quarter. Taysom Hill received the snap and completed the 33-yard touchdown to give the Saints the 21-14 lead after Grupe converted the extra point. After that moment, there was no looking back for New Orleans.
Derek Carr found Juwan Johnson in the end zone for the one-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 14 points with another Grupe extra point.
Taysom Hill completed his big game with a 75-yard rushing touchdown that allowed Grupe to get another extra point and the Saints to win the game 35-14.
