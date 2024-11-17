  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats, and game summary ft. Jameis Winston, Derek Carr

New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats, and game summary ft. Jameis Winston, Derek Carr

By Orlando Silva
Modified Nov 17, 2024 22:34 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats, and game summary ft. Jameis Winston, Derek Carr (Image credit: Imagn)

The New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns duel presented two struggling teams trying to put things back on track while they're still in contention for a playoff spot. Jameis Winston returned to Ceasars Dome, the place he called home for four years to try to lead the Browns to the fourth win of the season.

On the other end, Derek Carr tried to lead his Saints to back-to-back wins for the first time since the first two weeks of the campaign (47-10 against the Panthers and 44-19 against the Cowboys).

New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns box score

TeamsFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
New Orleans Saints7 7 02135
Cleveland Browns6 0 8014
also-read-trending Trending

New Orleans Saints Player Stats

Quarterback


Player



Passing Yards



Pass Completions



Pass Attempts



Passing TDs



Interceptions



Rushing Yards



Carries



Rushing TDs



Derek

Carr



248



21



27



2



0



8



1



0



Taysom

Hill



18



1



2



0



1



138



7



3


Rushing and Receiving


Player



Rush Attempts



Rushing Yards



Rushing TDs



Receptions



Receiving Yards



Receiving TDs



Alvin Kamara



16



67



0



4



22



0



Jordan Mims



2



3



0



-



-



-



Marquez Valdes-Scantling



-



-



-



2



87



1



Juwan Johnson



-



-



-



3



30



0



Kevin Austin Jr.



-



-



-



1



18



0



Dante Pettis



-



-



-



1



9



0



Foster Moreau



-



-



-



3



50



0


Defense


Player



Tackles

(Total)



Sacks



Interceptions



Demario

Davis



13



-



-



Alontae

Taylor



8



-



-



Ugo

Amadi



9



-



-



Tyrann

Mathieu



5







Carl

Granderson



4



1



-



Pete

Werner



6



-



-



Jordan

Howden



3



-



-



Will

Harris



5



-



-



Khalen

Saunders



2



-



-



Bryan

Bresee



3



1.5



-



Marquez

Valdes-Scantling



1



-



-



John

Ridgeway III



1



-



-



Cameron

Jordan



1



-



-



Nathan

Shepherd



1



-



-



Rico

Payton



1



-



-



Kool-Aid

McKinstry



3



-



-



Anfernee

Orji



2



-



-



Chase

Young



2



0.5



-



Payton

Turner



1



-



-



Rico

Payton



1



-



-



Isaiah

Foskey



1



-



-



JT Gray



1



-



--


Kicking


Player



Field Goals Converted/Attempts



Total Points



Blake Grupe



0/0



5


Cleveland Browns Player Stats

Quarterback


Player



Passing Yards



Pass Completions



Pass Attempts



Passing TDs



Interceptions



Rushing Yards



Carries



Rushing TDs



Jameis Winston



234



15



24



1



0



8



1



0



Dorian Thompson-Robinson



0



0



1



0



0



0



0



0


Rushing and Receiving


Player



Rush Attempts



Rushing Yards



Rushing TDs



Receptions



Receiving Yards



Receiving TDs



Nick Chubb



11



50



0



-



-



-



Jerome Ford



5



10



0



4



29



0



Kadarius Toney



1



-7



0



0



0



0



Jerry Jeudy



-



-



-



6



142



1



David Njoku



-



-



-



9



81



0



Elijah Moore



-



-



-



6



66



1



Jordan Atkins



-



-



-



1



19



0



Cedric Tillman



-



-



-



3



47



0



Jamari Thrash



-



-



-



1



11



0


Defense


Player



Tackles (Total)



Sacks



Interceptions



Grant Delpit



9



-



-



Devin Bush



8



-



-



Mohamoud Diabate



7



-



-



Martin Emerson Jr



5



-



-



Jordan Hicks



6



-



-



Juan Thornhill



5



-



-



Denzel Ward



4



-



1



Ogbo Okoronkwo



4



-



-



Maurice Hurst II



3



-



-



Ronnie Hickman



3



-



-



Cameron Mitchell



1



-



-



Elerson G. Smith



1



-



-



Winston Reid



1



-



-



D’Anthony Bell



1



-



-



Dalvin Tomlinson



2



-



-



Shelby Harris



1



-



-



Greg Newsome II



1



-



-



Isaiah McGuire



1



-



-



Corey Bojorquez



1



-



-


Kicking


Player



Field Goals Converted/Attempts



Total Points



Dustin Hopkins



0/2



0


New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns game recap

Taysom Hill opened the scoreboard in the Saints' very first drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown after receiving the direct snap.

The Browns responded with an 89-yard touchdown by Jerry Jeudy in James Winston's second completion of the day. They went for the 2-point conversion, but the pass was incomplete.

The Saints responded with a 71-yard touchdown from Marquez Valdes-Scantling to extend the lead 14-7 at 12:40 of the second quarter.

The Browns started the second half on a strong note, with Jameis Winston connecting with Elijah Moore for a 30-yard touchdown. They attempted the 2-point conversion again and completed it that time, with Davin Njoku catching the pass in the end zone.

The Saints would regain the lead with a 77-yard drive towards the end of the third and the start of the fourth quarter. Taysom Hill received the snap and completed the 33-yard touchdown to give the Saints the 21-14 lead after Grupe converted the extra point. After that moment, there was no looking back for New Orleans.

Derek Carr found Juwan Johnson in the end zone for the one-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 14 points with another Grupe extra point.

Taysom Hill completed his big game with a 75-yard rushing touchdown that allowed Grupe to get another extra point and the Saints to win the game 35-14.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Santosh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी