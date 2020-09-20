New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders predictions, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

Las Vegas Raiders welcome New Orleans Saints to their new $2 billion fortress the Allegiant Stadium for Monday Night Football.

In their first game as the Las Vegas Raiders, the Derek Carr led team overcame a 4th quarter rally by the Carolina Panthers to register their first win of the season, 34-30. The New Orleans Saints opened their season with a high octane clash against the Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and to everybody's surprise won comfortably with an 11 point advantage, 34-23.

When the Raiders call you to play a song at halftime in their first home game, first game ever in the new Las Vegas stadium, you say yes. https://t.co/YMbNicelVT — The Killers (@thekillers) September 16, 2020

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders Head to Head

The Saints and Raiders have only faced each other 13 times since their first encounter in 1971. The all-time series is tied at 6 apiece with 1 tie. Raiders' last home game against the Saints was in 2012 when the Saints walked out victors with a huge 21 point advantage, 38-17.

New Orleans Saints form guide in the league : W

Las Vegas Raiders form guide in the league : W

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News

Marcus Davenport will most likely miss the game

The New Orleans Saints have some big names on their injury list, star wide receiver Michael Thomas is declared out for Monday's game due to an ankle injury while 3rd year defensive end Marcus Davenport is out due an elbow injury.

Doubtful: None

Out: Michael Thomas(WR), Marcus Davenport(DE)

The Las Vegas Raiders have just the one injury to report, their 2020 Draft 1st round pick wide reciever Henry Ruggs III was a limited participant during saturday's practice session & is questionable for the game on Monday.

Doubtful: Henry Ruggs III(WR)

Out: None

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders Predicted Starters

Breaking: The Saints are giving Alvin Kamara a five-year extension, tying him to New Orleans for six years, a source tells @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/lRJdef9xhI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2020

New Orleans Saints:

QB: Drew Brees, Taysom Hill

RB: Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray

WR: Emmanual Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith

TE: Jared Cook

Derek Carr will be hopeful of a strong performance

Las Vegas Raiders:

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Josh Jacobs

WR: Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Henry Ruggs III(D)

TE: Darren Waller

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders Predictions

While Michael Thomas' unavailability does come as huge blow to the Saints they will gladly take the matchup versus an inexperienced Raiders secondary which conceded 30 points to the Carolina Panthers.

The Las Vegas Raiders on the other hand will have their work cut out versus a Saints secondary boasting the likes of defensive maulers Cam Jordan, Demario Davis & lockdown corners Marshon Lattimore & Janoris Jenkins.

Prediction: New Orleans Saints to win