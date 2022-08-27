New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- August 26 | 2022 NFL Preseason

The New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers for their final preseason game. Both teams are winless this preseason, so they'll look to salvage a victory before the regular season starts.

The Saints failed to make the playoffs last year, finishing 9-8. They're projected to win around the same amount of games this year, but they'll look to outplay that projection.

The offense for New Orleans hasn't really gotten going yet, as they've been held to 13 or fewer points in each preseason game so far. Backup quarterback Ian Book received all the snaps under center last week, but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. He threw for just 113 yards on 10 total drives, and as a team, the Saints only recorded 16 first downs. The run game fared better, and Book was able to garner a decent 49 yards on the ground. Look for the offense to click a bit better against the Chargers, who have given up 61 points through two games.

Los Angeles wasn't too competitive last week, and they were in an uphill battle for most of the game. By halftime, the score was 29-10, and the Dallas Cowboys were able to secure a 32-18 victory at the end. The Chargers didn't give up a ton of yards, but a punt return touchdown and two untimely turnovers were the difference.

Offensively, the Chargers' backup quarterback Chase Daniel had a decent game in limited action. He was able to record 111 yards in about half of the game while throwing a meaningless touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Daniel and Easton Stick split time at quarterback, so we'll likely see them featured again on Friday.

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Chargers +165 +4.5 (-110) Over 37 (-110) New Orleans Saints -195 -4.5 (-110) Under 37 (-110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Prediction

The Chargers defense has allowed a lot of points this preseason. Even though the Saints' offense hasn't gotten going, expect them to have more success tonight. In a game where mostly backups will be playing, lean towards the Saints to ride their home crowd. Back New Orleans here to win and cover this one, given the Chargers' lackluster defense so far.

Prediction: Saints -4.5 (-110)

