New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in a Week 5 matchup between one future Hall of Fame quarterback facing his former team, and one promising rookie signal-caller looking for his first professional victory.

Saints QB Drew Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in pass completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Brees has become the face of the New Orleans franchise, but he began his career and played his first five seasons with the Chargers (back when they called San Diego home).

The Chargers are led by first-year QB Justin Herbert. The No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft took over the starting job in Week 2 and has been good, but the team lost each of those three games.

The Saints are 2-2 after beating the Detroit Lions on the road last week, and the Chargers are 1-3 after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and vintage Tom Brady comeback performance.

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers Head to Head

The Saints and Chargers have met 12 times in their history, with the Chargers holding a 7-5 series lead.

With Brees under center, however, the Saints are 3-0 against the Chargers.

New Orleans Saints form guide in the league : W L L W

Los Angeles Chargers form guide in the league : W L L L

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The Saints will be playing without star wide receiver Michael Thomas. The record-setting pass catcher was expected to play coming off an ankle injury, but he was scratched from the lineup after reportedly getting into a fight with a teammate at practice.

The Saints secondary is banged up. Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is listed as questionable, while corners Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) and Justin Hardee (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Out for Saints: WR Michael Thomas, CB Justin Hardee, WR Deonte Harris,

The Chargers are hurting along the offensive line. Guard Trai Turner (groin) and tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) have been ruled out of Monday's game. The running back they would've been blocking for, Austin Ekeler, is also out with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Joey Bosa (triceps/knee) and wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Out for Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler, OG Trai Turner, OT Bryan Bulaga, QB Tyrod Taylor

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers Projected Starters

New Orleans Saints:

QB: Drew Brees

RB: Alvin Kamara

WR: Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith

TE: Jared Cook

Los Angeles Chargers:

QB: Justin Herbert

RB: Joshua Kelley

WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jaylen Guyton

TE: Hunter Henry

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

The Saints entered the season as a popular Super Bowl pick, but haven't quite reached that level of performance on a consistent basis. They do have a win over Tampa Bay, however, another Super Bowl contender, and their loss to the Green Bay Packers was close.

The Saints as usual have a high-powered offense even with Thomas on the sideline, but the injuries in the secondary could become a problem against Herbert and the Chargers' potent offense.

It could be a high-scoring affair, but the Saints have the edge in experience and will be on their home field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Prediction: New Orleans Saints get the W