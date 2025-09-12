  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers injury report: Latest on Jauan Jennings, Brock Purdy, Chase Young and more for Week 2

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers injury report: Latest on Jauan Jennings, Brock Purdy, Chase Young and more for Week 2

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 12, 2025 18:35 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers injury report (Credits: IMAGN)

The San Francisco 49ers are getting ready for their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. The game is scheduled to take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Sunday.

Ad

The Saints will try to win their first game of the season against the Niners on Sunday after losing 20–13 to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

The 49ers are going into Week 2 with a winning record after a close victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener. Although that was a good way to start the season, they are already dealing with several injuries to key players, including quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here, we will take a look at the injury situation of both sides ahead of the Week 2 clash.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 2

Thursday's injury report for the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 matchup included seven players. They are safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder), offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), offensive lineman Trevor Penning (toe), defensive end Chase Young (calf), running back Velus Jones Jr. (knee), long snapper Zach Wood (elbow) and defensive back Jordan Howden (oblique).

Fuaga couldn't finish the Saints' Week 1 game against the Cardinals as he suffered a knee injury. His situation was concerning after he missed practice on Wednesday, but it's a good development that he was able to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Ad

Meanwhile, Blackmon will be out for a while because of a shoulder injury that will need surgery.

For the second consecutive day, Penning, Young and Wood did not practice at all on Thursday, therefore their current statuses are unknown. The team's final injury report, which will be released on Friday, will give us a clearer indication of who will be unavailable for New Orleans in Week 2.

San Francisco 49ers injury report for Week 2

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings sustained a shoulder injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks; however, further examinations indicated no major damage. Although he did not participate in practice for the second day in a row on Thursday, he was reportedly seen with his teammates on the field.

Ad

Quarterback Brock Purdy (left shoulder, toe) was also a nonparticipant in practice. He's dealing with two injuries, but the one to his toe is considered the bigger concern, and it will reportedly keep him out for a few weeks.

Ad

Purdy's toe injury will keep him out of action for two to five weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Also, general manager John Lynch noted that the quarterback is week-to-week.

Guard Ben Bartch (knee, elbow), running back Jordan James (finger), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (ankle) were all limited practice participants for San Francisco on Thursday.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications