New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers injury report: Latest on Jauan Jennings, Brock Purdy, Chase Young and more for Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers are getting ready for their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. The game is scheduled to take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Sunday.The Saints will try to win their first game of the season against the Niners on Sunday after losing 20–13 to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.The 49ers are going into Week 2 with a winning record after a close victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener. Although that was a good way to start the season, they are already dealing with several injuries to key players, including quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle.Here, we will take a look at the injury situation of both sides ahead of the Week 2 clash.New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 2Thursday's injury report for the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 matchup included seven players. They are safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder), offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), offensive lineman Trevor Penning (toe), defensive end Chase Young (calf), running back Velus Jones Jr. (knee), long snapper Zach Wood (elbow) and defensive back Jordan Howden (oblique).Fuaga couldn't finish the Saints' Week 1 game against the Cardinals as he suffered a knee injury. His situation was concerning after he missed practice on Wednesday, but it's a good development that he was able to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday.Meanwhile, Blackmon will be out for a while because of a shoulder injury that will need surgery.For the second consecutive day, Penning, Young and Wood did not practice at all on Thursday, therefore their current statuses are unknown. The team's final injury report, which will be released on Friday, will give us a clearer indication of who will be unavailable for New Orleans in Week 2.San Francisco 49ers injury report for Week 2San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings sustained a shoulder injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks; however, further examinations indicated no major damage. Although he did not participate in practice for the second day in a row on Thursday, he was reportedly seen with his teammates on the field.Quarterback Brock Purdy (left shoulder, toe) was also a nonparticipant in practice. He's dealing with two injuries, but the one to his toe is considered the bigger concern, and it will reportedly keep him out for a few weeks.Purdy's toe injury will keep him out of action for two to five weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Also, general manager John Lynch noted that the quarterback is week-to-week.Guard Ben Bartch (knee, elbow), running back Jordan James (finger), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), and wide receiver Jordan Watkins (ankle) were all limited practice participants for San Francisco on Thursday.