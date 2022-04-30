"He's gonna be tough on me" - New Packers WR Christian Watson reveals what he'll say upon meeting Aaron Rodgers

Christian Watson is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the draft this year. The North Dakota State pass-catcher has the height and speed to be number one in the NFL, and now, he’s a member of the Green Bay Packers. He’ll have one of the best quarterbacks in football throwing to him in Arron Rodgers.

"I'm ready to work, I'm ready to learn, and I'm ready to get after it. I know he's gonna be tough on me, and that's exactly what I want."

After years of criticism and the loss of Davante Adams, who just so happens to be the top wide receiver in the NFL, the Packers finally went out and got Rodgers the wideout he needed. Even if they had waited until the second round, Watson seems like a worthy successor to Adams.

Watson helped guide the Bison to four Division I FCS national championships. He had this to say about what he'd tell Aaron Rodgers on meeting him:

"I'm ready to work, I'm ready to learn, and I'm ready to get after it. I know [Rodgers is] gonna be tough on me, and that's exactly what I want."

Daniel Jeremiah is an NFL analyst and columnist for NFL.com and is a member of the team covering the draft on NFL Network. The draft specialist has been high on Watson leading up to the NFL Draft, and he had this to say about Watson before the Packers' selection:

“Watson is a long, rangy wideout with remarkable fluidity and explosiveness. He lined up outside and was primarily used as a vertical weapon at NDSU. He gains ground in a hurry with his long stride, and he can change speeds when the ball goes up in the air.”

The Packers are hopeful Christian Watson can fill the void left by Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Aaron Rodgers, the reigning MVP, has to feel good about the pick. Things were looking a little dicey after Adams’ departure. Not only that, the Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs. The need for a wide receiver was indeed dire.

The Packers will enter the season within an NFC that took several shots in the offseason. Virtually every team in the conference lost critical players to AFC teams. With the Rams and the Buccaneers being the only apparent competition, the NFC title is ripe for the taking. No doubt the Packers hope Watson can help get them there.

