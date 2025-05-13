New York Jets 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Aaron Glenn and Co.'s opponents this season

The New York Jets enter the 2025 season with a new head coach, quarterback, and a host of draft selections. The Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010, so their aim is crystal clear heading into the upcoming season.
With the 2025 NFL schedule release around the corner, let's look at the leaks and rumors surrounding the Jets.
New York Jets 2025 NFL schedule tracker
According to Pro Grid, the New York Jets are rumored to face the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The game will occur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 12 at 9:30 am EDT.
Here's a look at the opponents for the New York Jets in 2025.
Home:
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Away:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Jets will play the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins twice in the upcoming regular season. That's due to each side being a member of the AFC East. A string of positive results in these fixtures will give the Jets a great shot at ending their playoff drought.
What are the Jets' Super Bowl LX odds?
The New York Jets haven't won a Super Bowl since 1969. The franchise has since struggled to make the playoffs regularly. This hasn't changed in recent years despite excellent draft selections, the addition of a four-time MVP, and the presence of a top-tier defense.
The Jets are fresh off of a 5-12 campaign, which saw Robert Saleh lose his job. The team has since hired defensive guru Aaron Glenn to take it to the next level. Jets fans will hope that the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator can work his magic in 2025.
According to ESPN, the Jets have the joint third-worst odds to win the Super Bowl. Their 150-1 odds are only better than those of the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. They have equal odds with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
