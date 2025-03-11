New York Jets 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after landing Justin Fields in free agency

The New York Jets wasted no time finding their next quarterback by signing Justin Fields immediately when 2025 NFL free agency opened. This was the most important decision they needed to make and they obviously had a clear target for which direction they wanted to go in.

Ad

With the quarterback question essentially answered, they can now focus on upgrading the rest of their roster. One of the best ways to do that will be through the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. They currently own one pick in each of the first three rounds, so here's how a mock draft could look on how they choose to use those picks.

New York Jets mock draft for 3 rounds in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 7: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Wolverines

Ad

Trending

The New York Jets have one of the best overall defensive tackles on their roster in Quinnen Williams. The issue is that they are extremely weak at the position beyond him, so upgrading on their line should be a focus during the draft.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that they will do so with their seventh overall pick in the first round on Mason Graham. He is considered by many around the NFL to be one of the most talented overall propsects, so he could potentially form an elite duo with Williams.

Ad

#2 - Round 2, Pick 42: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona Wildcats

The Jets have fairly strong offensive weapons surrounding new quarterback Justin Fields, but they would be wise to improve their offensive line. Fields is an excellent rusher from the position, and paired with their solid running backs, their entire offense would benefit from sound blocking.

Jonah Savaiinaea makes sense as a second-round target as he is likely to be one of the top-10 offensive tackles selected this year. Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses are no longer on the Jets' roster in 2025 NFL free agency, so drafting a replacement is a logical strategy.

Ad

#3 - Round 3, Pick 73: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas Jayhawks

The New York Jets have featured one of the best cornerback duos in the entire NFL recently with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. It has been a staple of their defensive system, but Reed recently departed as a free agent to sign with the Detroit Lions.

Finding a potential replacement to play across from Gardner is certainly something that new head coach Aaron Glenn will need to address this year. Cobee Bryant is an option who could be available for them in the third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.