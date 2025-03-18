New York Jets 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC East franchise

The New York Jets have a new management. Things will look different for Gang Green after a comprehensive overhaul of the organization. Former New York coach Robert Salah, general manager Joe Douglas, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and last season additions like Davante Adams and Haason Reddick are all gone. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich and interim offensive coordinator Todd Downing are also in new places.

New Jets coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey have been brought in to fix the team. Their quarterback of choice is former Pittsburgh Steeler and Chicago Bear Justin Fields. On Thursday, Fields signed a two-year $40 million contract and will likely be the starter of the 2025 season.

The rebuild will continue in the NFL draft, with New York having six picks in the first five rounds.

New York Jets 2025 NFL mock draft for first five rounds

#1 - Round 1, pick 7: Will Campbell, OT, LSU Tigers

The New York Jets could trade down, especially if Shedeur Sanders is still on the board. If they stay put, they could address their offensive tackle position. New York drafted Ola Fashanu in the first round last year, but he played mostly at right tackle. Left tackle Morgan Moses left in free agency and locking up Will Campbell could set the Jets up with one of the best offensive lines for years to come.

Aaron Glenn came from the Detroit Lions, where they built their success with one of the most dominant offensive lines in recent history. With Campbell, Fashanu, Josh Myers and Alijah Vera-Tucker, they will likely have the key pieces they need going forward.

#2 – Round 2, pick 42: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas Longhorns

The WR2 spot has been problematic for New York during Aaron Rodger’s two-year stint. Former Green Bay teammates Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard were brought in. He tried making it work with free agent Mike Williams, but their relationship quickly went south. The Jets then traded for Davante Adams but it was too late to save their season.

Isaiah Bond gives the team the ideal receiver to complement Garrett Wilson. Bond specializes in the "Z" position, where he can be a check-down option in the short passing game for Fields or can stretch the field with vertical routes.

#3 – Round 3, pick 73: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky Wildcats

The Jets brought in Derrick Nnadi to fill the role next to Quinnen Williams but Walker will provide them with another option. Nnadi will serve more as a run-blocking interior defender and Walker can come in on passing downs to provide an interior pass rush. He had 22 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in his college football career. His conditioning may limit him as a full-time three-down player, but his potential is too high to pass up.

#4 – Round 4, pick 110: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse Orange

New York takes a swing at a long-term future at QB by drafting Syracuse’s Kyle McCord. After transferring to the Orange from Ohio State, McCord had an excellent season, breaking the school’s passing touchdown records.

He can learn and develop behind Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, and push for a primary backup position in 2026 and beyond.

#5 – Round 5, pick 145: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska

Fidone is a pass-catching tight end who can compete with the likes of Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt in training camp for the starting TE position.

Fields likes having the TE as a passing option, throwing to his TE 24% of the time, so Fidone’s profile will likely fit how he plays.

#6 – Round 5, pick 162: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Jarquez Hunter was the one bright spot in Auburn’s disappointing run under Hugh Freeze. Hunter recorded 3,378 yards and 25 TDs in his time with the Tigers, single-handedly carrying the offense at times. He made all-SEC despite the team having losing seasons in the past two years.

Hunter can serve as a change-of-pace back in a committee with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

