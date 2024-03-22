New York Jets 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Joe Douglas could shore up ranks in 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Jets had a disappointing 2023 NFL season after Aaron Rodgers got injured in the first game of the season.

With Rodgers healthy, the Jets hope to make the postseason in 2024, but the first step in improving their roster is through the draft.

New York enters the 2024 NFL Draft with seven picks, including 10th overall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jets 7-round mock draft 1.0

New York Jets Mock Draft 1.0

In the first version of this mock draft, Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers falls to 10th overall and GM Joe Douglas jumps at the chance to select him.

Bowers is one of the top offensive weapons in this draft and the Jets need to add more weapons for Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets then address their offensive line with their second pick, selecting OT Matt Goncalves out of Pitt. New York then adds some depth with Mason Smith at DT, Tyler Nubin at safety, and Darius Muasau, who can also be a special teams player.

New York's final two picks are more of a fliers, as they are more developmental and practice squad players.

Jets 7-round mock draft 2.0

Jets 7-round Mock Draft 2.0

In this version, the New York Jets address their offensive line early, as protecting Aaron Rodgers is one of the top priorities for Joe Douglas.

Taliese Fuaga is someone who can come in and start right away at right tackle. The Jets traded for Morgan Moses, and having him as the swing tackle makes more sense.

New York then goes out and adds a weapon for Rodgers by selecting wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk out of Washington. The Jets did sign Mike Williams, so Polk would be a good third option behind Garrett Wilson and Williams.

Jets 7-round mock draft 3.0

Jets Mock Draft 3.0

In this version, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers falls to No. 10 and Joe Douglas and company run to the podium to make the selection.

Nabers is arguably the top receiver available in the Draft and would come in and make an immediate impact for the Jets offense. A duo of Nabers and Wilson would be hard to stop.

New York then goes to the offensive and defensive lines with their next two picks. The final picks for the Jets are more depth and developmental picks, but New York fans would no doubt be happy getting Nabers at 10.