New York Jets 7-round mock draft: Joe Douglas gets Aaron Rodgers some protection

The New York Jets entered 2023 with sky-high expectations, but the season didn't go as planned, as they finished 7-10.

Despite New York entering the off-season with significant needs, it gets back Aaron Rodgers, who only played three snaps.

New York has six picks, including the 10th overall selection, so let's use SportsKeeda's mock draft simulator to map out how its draft might go.

New York Jets 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft - Day 1

Round 1, Pick 10: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

JC Latham goes 10th overall

The New York Jets should address their offensive line and protect Aaron Rodgers better, so Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle JC Latham makes sense.

Latham would be an immediate starter for New York and help stabilize their offensive line, which was an issue last season.

New York Jets 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft - Day 2

Round 3, Pick 72: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Jets select Xavier Legette with their second pick

With their second pick of the 2024 NFL draft, the Jets give Rodgers aid by drafting wide receiver Xavier Legette out of South Carolina.

Legette could become the Jets No. 2 wide receiver opposite Garrett Wilson.

Last season, Legette recorded 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

New York Jets 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft - Day 3

Round 4, Pick 112: Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss

The Jets go defensive line with their first pick on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft. They have selected Cedric Johnson, an edge rusher out of Ole Miss.

Johnson could learn from Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV. But they could form a three-headed monster on the defensive line who can get after the quarterback.

At Ole Miss last season, Johnson recorded 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Round 4, Pick 144: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

New York adds Cole Bishop in the fourth round

The New York Jets added to their secondary by selecting Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop with the 144th pick.

Bishop can compete for a starting job but also chip in on special teams for New York. Last season with the Utes, he recorded 60 tackles, three pass defenses, three sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Round 5, Pick 187: Eric Gregory, DT, Arkansas

The defensive line, especially the interior, is a need for the New York Jets. They finally addressed that with their second-last pick by selecting Eric Gregory out of Arkansas.

Gregory recorded 16 tackles, one sack and one pass defense last season for the Razorbacks.

Round 6, Pick 226: J.J. Weaver, LB, Kentucky

With their final pick of the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Jets selected linebacker J.J. Weaver. He can compete for a job on the 53-man roster while likely being a special teams player in 2024.