New York Jets 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Aaron Glenn’s first season as team’s HC

The New York Jets made major changes during the offseason, including hiring Aaron Glenn to take over as their new head coach. They can now use the offseason to continue building their roster as they prepare for the upcoming season. The 2025 NFL Draft will be one of their best opportunities to do so and here's how they could approach it in the following mock draft.

New York Jets 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 7: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State Nittany Lions

The New York Jets are weak at their tight end position ahead of the 2025 NFL season after parting ways with Tyler Conklin this year. Tyler Warren is projected to be an elite prospect at the position and could immediately give their offense a new weapon to work with.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 42: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona Wildcats

Solidifying their offensive line would be a wise strategy after multiple players departed during the free agency period. They could particularly benefit from upgrading their offensive tackles, so targeting one in the earlier rounds of the draft would make sense. Jonah Savaiinaea has the potential to be a day-one starter.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 73: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas Longhorns

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Jets will select Isaiah Bond in the third round. His draft stock has taken a hit in recent weeks after potentially being a first-round pick previously, but he still has plenty of upside in the right situation. Davante Adams departed during the offseason, so finding another receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson should be a priority.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 110: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Xavier Watts makes sense as a mid-round target to help improve their defensive secondary. He is one of the best safety prospects in this year's draft class and could be a potential sleeper in this spot.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 145: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse Orange

The Jets replaced Aaron Rodgers with Justin Fields this year, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will avoid adding a quarterback in the draft. They may choose to bring in a rookie and develop him behind Fields, so Kyle McCord is a strong candidate to do so in the mid-rounds.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 162: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Jets have had one of the best duos of cornerbacks in the NFL, Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed, in recent years. Reed is no longer with the team after leaving as a free agent, so they may want to work on improving their depth behind Gardner. Justin Walley is one of the fastest prospects in the position, which gives him a late-round upside.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 186: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU Cougars

Aaron Glenn spent his time as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator before accepting the head coaching job in New York. They have a solid defense and are strong on the edge, but adding depth at this position can always be a beneficial strategy. It may not be a priority to pick one in the early stages of the draft, but Tyler Batty is a solid addition in the later portion.

#8 - Round 6, Pick 207: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas Jayhawks

Doubling up on offensive tackles could be beneficial for the Jets, considering their weakness at this important position. Logan Brown can improve their depth, which is necessary, and he wouldn't have to be counted on to make an immediate if they do, in fact, draft one in the earlier rounds as they did in this mock draft.

