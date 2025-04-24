New York Jets draft picks 2025: Full list of Aaron Glenn's selections

The New York Jets have brought in a new regime this offseason. Aaron Glenn is the team's new head coach, while Darren Mougey takes on the role of general manager. Both made the big decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers and signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal.
The Jets are unlikely to draft a quarterback this year, so they have plenty of options to improve their roster.
New York Jets draft picks 2025
- Round 1, pick 7
- Round 2, pick 10
- Round 3, pick 9
- Round 4, pick 8
- Round 5, pick 7
- Round 5, pick 26
- Round 6, pick 10
- Round 6, pick 31
