  New York Jets draft picks 2025: Full list of Aaron Glenn's selections

New York Jets draft picks 2025: Full list of Aaron Glenn's selections

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:16 GMT
NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn
New York Jets draft picks 2025: Full list of Aaron Glenn's selections - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets have brought in a new regime this offseason. Aaron Glenn is the team's new head coach, while Darren Mougey takes on the role of general manager. Both made the big decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers and signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal.

The Jets are unlikely to draft a quarterback this year, so they have plenty of options to improve their roster.

New York Jets draft picks 2025

  • Round 1, pick 7
  • Round 2, pick 10
  • Round 3, pick 9
  • Round 4, pick 8
  • Round 5, pick 7
  • Round 5, pick 26
  • Round 6, pick 10
  • Round 6, pick 31

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

New York Jets draft picks 2025: Round 1

New York Jets draft picks 2025: Round 2

New York Jets draft picks 2025: Round 3

New York Jets draft picks 2025: Round 5

New York Jets draft picks 2025: Round 6

New York Jets draft picks 2025: Round 7

Abhimanyu is a journalist covering the NFL at Sportskeeda and began following the sport after witnessing Patrick Mahomes' talent on the field. He is an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and became their fan owing to Mahomes.

With an eye for detail, Abhimanyu prides himself on accurately reporting facts and backing them up with appropriate statistics. Player and analyst reviews are his forte.

Abhimanyu remembers the Bills-Chiefs AFC Divisional Round game in 2022 as one of the best games in NFL history. If he could travel back to any moment, it would be to rewatch Travis Kelce's TD in overtime.

When he isn't writing about or watching football, Abhimanyu enjoys gaming and playing Cricket.

