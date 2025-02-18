New York Jets draft picks 2025: Full list of selections for Aaron Glenn’s first season

The New York Jets finished with a 5-12 record in January, capping off yet another terrible season. Due to the team's persistently poor results, the interim coach was allowed to leave at the end of the season after the head coach had earlier been fired in the middle of the campaign.

Aaron Glenn, a former defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions who spent eight seasons with the Jets from 1994 to 2001, has now been hired by the team. This is following a protracted search for a coach.

He is anticipated to spearhead the team's endeavor to rebuild the roster and to positively direct that roster's efforts in 2025.

In an attempt to end the NFL's longest active playoff drought, the Jets, led by a new coach and general manager Darren Mougey, will be trying to make the proper selection in this year's draft.

The Jets will select seventh overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team's full draft selections for this year are given here.

What rounds are the New York Jets draft picks in 2025?

Following the confirmation of the draft order, we now know the exact positions at which the New York Jets will choose players in the 2025 NFL selection.

Round 1, pick 7

Round 2, pick 42

Round 3, pick 92 (from Detroit Lions)

Round 4, pick 109

Round 5, pick 146

Round 5, pick 157 (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

Round 6, pick 188

Round 6, pick 232 (from Kansas City Chiefs)

The New York Jets won't select a player in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, although they do have eight picks overall. Also, they obtained a third-round selection from the Detroit Lions in a deal made on draft day last year.

As per this deal, the Jets sent the Lions one of their fourth-round picks (126th overall) in return for a future third-round pick.

Additionally, given that they traded wide receiver Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, the Jets will get an extra fifth-round pick this year.

After the Mecole Hardman trade, New York obtained a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs, which is their final extra pick.

Who did the New York Jets select in the 2024 draft?

The New York Jets' picks in the 2024 NFL Draft are broken down as follows:

Round 1 (No. 11 overall, from Minnesota Vikings) — Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Round 3 (No. 65 overall, from Carolina Panthers) - Wide receiver Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Round 4 (No. 134 overall, compensatory pick) - Running back Braelon Allen, Washington

Round 5 (No. 171 overall, from Philadelphia Eagles) - QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

Round 5 (No. 173 overall, from Kansas City Chiefs) - Running back Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

Round 5 (No. 176 overall) - Cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers

Round 7 (No. 257 overall, compensatory pick) - Safety Jaylen King, Alabama

