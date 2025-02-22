New York Jets free agency: 5 best players AFC East team should target with $23,000,000+ in cap space

The New York Jets are heading in a different direction in 2025 with a new general manager, coach, and quarterback. The team is currently on the lower end of cap space with $23.85 million available, but that is before the official cuts of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, which will free up more than $40 million alone.

Do not be surprised to see the Jets be aggressive for some talent during the NFL free agency period. Let's take a closer look at the free agency class and discuss which players would make the most sense.

New York Jets Free Agent Targets

#1: Justin Fields, QB

This is a player that the team has been linked to for a few years now. Justin Fields was the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first six weeks before being replaced with Russell Wilson. He finished the season 106-of-161 (65.8%) with 1,106 yards and five passing touchdowns to one interception as well as 62 carries for 289 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns.

Fields is an unrestricted free agent and could be a franchise quarterback as he is still just 25 years old. He has a connection with wide receiver Garrett Wilson as well, both playing at Ohio State. This would be the Jets addressing the quarterback situation without having to take a risk with the seventh-overall pick.

#2: Ronnie Stanley, LT

The New York Jets are going to need to address the offensive tackle positions as both Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses are unrestricted free agents. The team can continue to go to the well and get Baltimore Raven linemen like left tackle Ronnie Stanley. He has proven to protect the quarterback as he finished the 2024 season with an 80.9 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

This move would significantly strengthen the offensive line and allow Olu Fashanu to move to right tackle permanently. Stanley is not the same as the Jets signing Tyron Smith last season as Stanley has proven to be healthier as well as four years younger.

#3: Marcus Maye, S

Did somebody say reunion? Marcus Maye spent the first five years of his career with the New York Jets and has struggled to find a consistent home. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins last season and in 15 games (four starts) he had a 55.0 completion percentage against (11-20) and allowed one touchdown.

Gang Green needs some safety help as Chuck Clark, Jalen Mills, Ashtyn Davis, and Tony Adams (restricted) are all free agents this offseason as well. Bringing Marcus Maye back would not cost too much and hopefully give him a new sense of life on the field.

#4: Carlton Davis, CB

A former coordinator bringing players from that side of the ball from their previous team is nothing new and that can happen with cornerback Carlton Davis. Davis signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent last season. He had a good season as he finished with 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a pair of interceptions while also having a 55.3 completion percentage against (42-76).

This would be a massive addition to the secondary as D.J. Reed is an unrestricted free agent. Plus, this would be a great 1-2 punch with Sauce Gardner. It is likely going to cost a good amount of cap space but would bolster the Jets' secondary with an unrestricted free agent.

#5: Chris Godwin, WR

With the Jets expected to cut Davante Adams this offseason, there is going to be a need to get a solid wide receiver. One of the more intriguing names is unrestricted free agent Chris Godwin. He suffered a dislocated ankle last season but has proven to be a threat throughout.

On the year, he finished with 50 receptions on 62 targets for 576 yards (11.5 yards per catch) with five touchdown grabs. He can be a strong player to pair with Garrett Wilson and add a veteran receiver presence for whoever is the quarterback.

