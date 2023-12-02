New York Jets Injury Report: Latest on Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook and more for Week 13

The 4-7 New York Jets are looking to snap a four-game skid and get back in the win column as they face the 5-6 Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 on Sunday.

Things have been rough for New York recently, as it recently made a change at quarterback by benching Zach Wilson. In other good quarterback news, Aaron Rodgers is recovering faster than expected from his torn Achilles injury suffered during in the season opener on Sept. 11. Recent news suggested he may actually return to the field this month.

With the Jets being in third place in their division and one of the bottom-half teams in the AFC, they have to win out to have a chance at making the playoffs. Their quest to a playoff berth continues this Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

New York Jets' Week 13 injury report

As the New York Jets prepare for the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, they have a handful of players on the injury report. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is listed as out, with players such as Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook listed as questionable.

Here's an update on a few of the Jets' star players' injuries:

Aaron Rodgers injury update

Earlier this week, the New York Jets opened the 21-day window to activate Aaron Rodgers off of IR. Rodgers has began practicing with the team on a limited basis and is easing into things as he is finally participating in physical activities since the injury.

As previously mentioned, Rodgers suffered the injury on Sept. 11, which is less than three months ago, and is making a remarkable return. The Jets have already ruled him out for this Sunday and he will likely be out next week, but he could return in a few weeks.

Breece Hall injury update

New York Jets star running back Breece Hall is currently questionable to play Sunday with a hamstring injury. Hall was a full-participant in Friday's practice, so one would think Hall will play Sunday, even if on a limited basis.

Hall is arguably the best player on the Jets offense and team. He's rushed for 569 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Dalvin Cook injury update

The New York Jets have two running back currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Running back Dalvin Cook joins Hall, as both are on the injured report. Cook is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

As mentioned in Brian Heyman's post, the only other players that are questionable as of Friday are running back Israel Abanikanda and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer.

The Atlanta Falcons only have two players questionable for Sunday's game. Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and defensive back Mike Hughes' (hand) status for Sunday are in doubt with them on the injured report.