The Los Angeles Chargers take on the winless New York Jets at the SoFi Field in Week 11 on Sunday.

Both sides have lost their last 3 games in a row.

The Jets (0-9) played an uncharacteristic nail-biter against the New England Patriots in Week 10, which they lost by three points after they failed to score a single point in the fourth quarter. By comparison, the Patriots scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Chargers (2-7) are coming off a 29-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, which featured a matchup of two rookie quarterbacks: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa and the L.A.'s Justin Herbert. The Chargers were never in the game from the beginning, as they ended the first half with a 10-point deficit. They did mount a second-half comeback, but it was too late to make a difference.

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Jets Odds: +350

Chargers Odds: -455

The Chargers -9.5 favorites on Sunday

Advertisement

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers Picks

1. Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert will throw at least two touchdowns

2. Chargers WR Keenan Allen will catch one of those touchdowns

3. Chargers DE Joey Bosa will get at least one sack

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers Key Notes

The Chargers are 1-3 at home.

The Jets are 0-4 on the road.

The Chargers and Jets have played each other 37 times in the past. The all-time series stands at 22-14-1 in favor of the L.A.

QB Justin Herbert has thrown two or more touchdowns in four out of L.A.'s last six games.

WR Keenan Allen has caught a touchdown in his last three games.

DE Joey Bosa has 4.5 sacks this season.

The Jets are expected to start veteran QB Joe Flacco in place of injured starter Sam Darnold. Flacco was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII.

Jets RB Frank Gore ranks No. 3 in NFL career rushing yards.

The Chargers are expected to start Kalen Ballage at running back. Ballage played for the Jets earlier this season before the team waived him.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was an assistant coach for the Jets from 2009-2014.

Advertisement

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers Key Injuries

New York Jets:

QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) is questionable

CB Bless Austin (Neck) is questionable

Los Angeles Chargers:

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is questionable

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction

Prediction: Chargers 33, Jets 17.

Money Line: Chargers -455, Jets +350

Against the Spread: Chargers 5-4, Jets 2-7