New York Jets Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The New York Jets did not have the best 2024 season. They finished third in the AFC East with a 5-12 record and fired coach Robert Saleh in the first half of the season.

However, the Jets have made some big changes ahead of the 2025 season, including releasing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They hired Aaron Glenn as their coach in January, as they aim to post their first winning season since 2015.

On Tuesday, "New York Post" reporter Brian Costello confirmed the Jets' schedule for the 2025 season.

New York Jets schedule 2025 and opponents

Here's a look at the full list of opponents for the Jets in 2025:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET) on Fox

Sunday, Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET) on Fox Week 4: Monday, Sept. 29 at Miami Dolphins (Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. ET) on ESPN

Monday, Sept. 29 at Miami Dolphins (Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. ET) on ESPN Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET) on Fox

Sunday, Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET) on Fox Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos (London, 9:30 a.m. ET) on NFL Network

Sunday, Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos (London, 9:30 a.m. ET) on NFL Network Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19 vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET) on Fox

Sunday, Oct. 19 vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET) on Fox Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

Sunday, Oct. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Week 9: BYE

BYE Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9 vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

Sunday, Nov. 9 vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 13 at New England Patriots (Thursday Night Football on 8:15 p.m.ET) on Amazon Prime VIdeo

Thursday, Nov. 13 at New England Patriots (Thursday Night Football on 8:15 p.m.ET) on Amazon Prime VIdeo Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23 at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

Sunday, Nov. 23 at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET) on Fox

Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET) on Fox Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

Sunday, Dec. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14 at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

Sunday, Dec. 14 at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21 at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

Sunday, Dec. 21 at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET) on CBS

Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET) on CBS Week 18: Saturday, Jan. 3 or Sunday, Jan. 4 at Buffalo Bills (TBD) on TBD

New York Jets home schedule 2025

The New York Jets will play eight of their home games at MetLife Stadium, beginning with the Steelers in Week 1. They are also the designated home team when they face the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in Week 6 as part of their international game.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos (London, 9:30 a.m. ET)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19 vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9 vs. Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

New York Jets away schedule 2025

The New York Jets will play on the road for the first time in Week 3, when they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will play their final regular-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Week 4: Monday, Sept. 29 at Miami Dolphins (Monday Night Football)

Monday, Sept. 29 at Miami Dolphins (Monday Night Football) Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19 vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 13 at New England Patriots (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23 at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14 at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21 at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Week 18: Saturday, Jan. 3 or Sunday, Jan. 4 at Buffalo Bills (TBD

New York Jets 2025 season outlook

New York Jets HC Aaron Glenn - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets are likely to give Justin Fields the QB1 role for the 2025 season. The signal-caller played last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, mainly as the backup to Russell Wilson, starting six games, going 4-2, when the veteran QB was recovering from injury.

The Jets will be relying primarily on Breece Hall to deliver the goods in their offensive backfield. Wideouts Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard will also be among Fields' key offensive weapons.

The New York outfit used its No. 7 pick in the first round on offensive tackle Armand Membou. The Jets then took LSU tight end Mason Taylor with their No. 42 pick.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play an important role in the team's defense.

