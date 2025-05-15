  • home icon
  New York Jets schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

By Arnold
Modified May 15, 2025 16:31 GMT
NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn
The New York Jets' schedule for the 2025 NFL season was released on Wednesday. Aaron Glenn's team will face a challenging task to make it to the playoffs.

Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project the Jets' game-by-game results.

New York Jets 2025 schedule

Here's a look at the Jets' schedule for the 2025 NFL regular season (all times in ET):

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

  • Week 1: Saturday, Sept. 7, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 4: Monday, Sept. 29, at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF)
  • Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5, vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12, vs. Denver Broncos, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (London)
  • Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 9: BYE.
  • Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9, vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 11, at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
  • Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23, at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
  • Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21, at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Week 18: Date TBD, at Buffalo Bills, time and TV channel TBD
New York Jets 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Here's a game-by-game prediction for the Jets' 17 regular-season games next season:

Week 1: Jets vs. Steelers

Prediction: 21-18

Week 2: Jets vs. Bills

Prediction: 15-25

Week 3: Jets at Buccaneers

Prediction: 18-33

Week 4: Jets at Dolphins

Prediction: 23-16

Week 5: Jets vs. Cowboys

Prediction: 15-22

Week 6: Jets vs. Broncos

Prediction: 39-15

Week 7: Jets vs. Panthers

Prediction: 18-23

Week 8: Jets at Bengals

Prediction: 17-22

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Jets vs. Browns

Prediction: 31-24

Week 11: Jets at Patriots

Prediction:15-14

Week 12: Jets at Ravens

Prediction: 20-17

Week 13: Jets vs Falcons

Prediction: 15-26

Week 14: Jets vs. Dolphins

Prediction: 15-14

Week 15: Jets at Jaguars

Prediction: 21-15

Week 16: Jets at Saints

Prediction: 25-21

Week 17: Jets vs. Patriots

Prediction: 20-22

Week 18: Jets at Bills

Prediction: 14-15

Image via Sportskeeda
New York Jets predicted 2025 regular season record

According to Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor, the New York Jets are projected to finish with a 7-10 record. They are predicted to finish third in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

However, that record, in the projection, would not be enough to land the Jets in the playoffs.

Arnold

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

