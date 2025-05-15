New York Jets schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The New York Jets' schedule for the 2025 NFL season was released on Wednesday. Aaron Glenn's team will face a challenging task to make it to the playoffs.
Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project the Jets' game-by-game results.
New York Jets 2025 schedule
Here's a look at the Jets' schedule for the 2025 NFL regular season (all times in ET):
- Week 1: Saturday, Sept. 7, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 4: Monday, Sept. 29, at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF)
- Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5, vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12, vs. Denver Broncos, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (London)
- Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 9: BYE.
- Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9, vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 11, at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23, at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21, at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 18: Date TBD, at Buffalo Bills, time and TV channel TBD
New York Jets 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Here's a game-by-game prediction for the Jets' 17 regular-season games next season:
Week 1: Jets vs. Steelers
Prediction: 21-18
Week 2: Jets vs. Bills
Prediction: 15-25
Week 3: Jets at Buccaneers
Prediction: 18-33
Week 4: Jets at Dolphins
Prediction: 23-16
Week 5: Jets vs. Cowboys
Prediction: 15-22
Week 6: Jets vs. Broncos
Prediction: 39-15
Week 7: Jets vs. Panthers
Prediction: 18-23
Week 8: Jets at Bengals
Prediction: 17-22
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Jets vs. Browns
Prediction: 31-24
Week 11: Jets at Patriots
Prediction:15-14
Week 12: Jets at Ravens
Prediction: 20-17
Week 13: Jets vs Falcons
Prediction: 15-26
Week 14: Jets vs. Dolphins
Prediction: 15-14
Week 15: Jets at Jaguars
Prediction: 21-15
Week 16: Jets at Saints
Prediction: 25-21
Week 17: Jets vs. Patriots
Prediction: 20-22
Week 18: Jets at Bills
Prediction: 14-15
New York Jets predicted 2025 regular season record
According to Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor, the New York Jets are projected to finish with a 7-10 record. They are predicted to finish third in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
However, that record, in the projection, would not be enough to land the Jets in the playoffs.
