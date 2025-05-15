New York Jets schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The New York Jets' schedule for the 2025 NFL season was released on Wednesday. Aaron Glenn's team will face a challenging task to make it to the playoffs.

Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project the Jets' game-by-game results.

New York Jets 2025 schedule

Here's a look at the Jets' schedule for the 2025 NFL regular season (all times in ET):

Week 1: Saturday, Sept. 7, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 4: Monday, Sept. 29, at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5, vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12, vs. Denver Broncos, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (London)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9: BYE.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9, vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 11, at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23, at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21, at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 18: Date TBD, at Buffalo Bills, time and TV channel TBD

New York Jets 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Here's a game-by-game prediction for the Jets' 17 regular-season games next season:

Week 1: Jets vs. Steelers

Prediction: 21-18

Week 2: Jets vs. Bills

Prediction: 15-25

Week 3: Jets at Buccaneers

Prediction: 18-33

Week 4: Jets at Dolphins

Prediction: 23-16

Week 5: Jets vs. Cowboys

Prediction: 15-22

Week 6: Jets vs. Broncos

Prediction: 39-15

Week 7: Jets vs. Panthers

Prediction: 18-23

Week 8: Jets at Bengals

Prediction: 17-22

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Jets vs. Browns

Prediction: 31-24

Week 11: Jets at Patriots

Prediction:15-14

Week 12: Jets at Ravens

Prediction: 20-17

Week 13: Jets vs Falcons

Prediction: 15-26

Week 14: Jets vs. Dolphins

Prediction: 15-14

Week 15: Jets at Jaguars

Prediction: 21-15

Week 16: Jets at Saints

Prediction: 25-21

Week 17: Jets vs. Patriots

Prediction: 20-22

Week 18: Jets at Bills

Prediction: 14-15

Image via Sportskeeda

New York Jets predicted 2025 regular season record

According to Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor, the New York Jets are projected to finish with a 7-10 record. They are predicted to finish third in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

However, that record, in the projection, would not be enough to land the Jets in the playoffs.

