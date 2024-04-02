New York Jets Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Robert Saleh

The New York Jets will be looking to improve their roster via the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jets will be hoping for a similar draft to the 2022 NFL Draft, in which they selected Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and a host of stellar picks.

Ahead of the Draft, the Jets will be hosting private pre-draft meetings known as Top 30 visits. These visits will feature Jets' executive and Draft prospects that they might select.

This article will take a look at the prospects invited for the Top 30 visits. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Jets Top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at the prospects invited by the New York Jets for the Top 30 visits:

Brenden Rice, Wide receiver, USC

Jordan Travis, Quarterback, Florida State

Michael Hiers, Quarterback, Samford

Mohamed Kamara, Edge rusher, Colorado State

Rome Odunze, Wide receiver, Washington

The New York Jets will be conversing with the invited prospects to gauge their compatibility with the franchise. There's a significant chance that some of the invited projects are on their roster for this year's training camp.

New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft picks

The above prospects could hear their name called by the Jets in the upcoming Draft. Ahead of the Draft, here's a look at New York's picks:

Round 1, Pick 10

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 4, Pick 134 (from the Baltimore Ravens)

Round 6, Pick 185

Round 7, Pick 256 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory)

2024 NFL First Round Draft Order

Here's a look at the 2024 NFL Draft first-round order:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs