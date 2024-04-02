  • home icon
New York Jets Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Robert Saleh

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 02, 2024 16:24 GMT
Houston Texans v New York Jets
The New York Jets will be looking to improve their roster via the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jets will be hoping for a similar draft to the 2022 NFL Draft, in which they selected Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and a host of stellar picks.

Ahead of the Draft, the Jets will be hosting private pre-draft meetings known as Top 30 visits. These visits will feature Jets' executive and Draft prospects that they might select.

This article will take a look at the prospects invited for the Top 30 visits. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Jets Top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Here's a look at the prospects invited by the New York Jets for the Top 30 visits:

  • Brenden Rice, Wide receiver, USC
  • Jordan Travis, Quarterback, Florida State
  • Michael Hiers, Quarterback, Samford
  • Mohamed Kamara, Edge rusher, Colorado State
  • Rome Odunze, Wide receiver, Washington

The New York Jets will be conversing with the invited prospects to gauge their compatibility with the franchise. There's a significant chance that some of the invited projects are on their roster for this year's training camp.

New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft picks

The above prospects could hear their name called by the Jets in the upcoming Draft. Ahead of the Draft, here's a look at New York's picks:

  • Round 1, Pick 10
  • Round 3, Pick 72
  • Round 4, Pick 111
  • Round 4, Pick 134 (from the Baltimore Ravens)
  • Round 6, Pick 185
  • Round 7, Pick 256 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory)

Edited by Ankush Singh
