New York Jets Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Aaron Glenn and Co.

The New York Jets needed a new starting quarterback following the decision to part ways with Aaron Rodgers. The team subsequently agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with quarterback Justin Fields, a former first-round pick, in free agency.

For Fields to be successful in New York, he needs help, which the Jets are expected to provide for him through the 2025 NFL Draft, scheduled for next month.

The Jets will, however, host top-30 visits with potential prospects prior to the draft. The top 30 visits are useful for figuring out a team's draft plan and the positions they want to bolster.

We will take a look at the 2025 draft prospects that the Jets are inviting for top-30 visits here.

Tracking the New York Jets' top-30 pre-draft visits

1) Dean Clark (safety) - Fresno State

The Jets have set up a top-30 meeting with Dean Clark, who recently recorded a 41-inch vertical jump and a 4.49-second 40-yard sprint during his pro day, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Clark finished his collegiate career with seven tackles for loss, five interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

2) Arian Smith (wide receiver) - Georgia

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the New York Jets have planned a top-30 meeting with Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith as part of their pre-draft assessment procedure.

Smith continuously displayed his spectacular playmaking skills in his collegiate career. He led Georgia in receiving yards (817) and finished second in receptions (48) in 2024.

Smith recorded a 4.33-second 40-yard dash time at the 2025 NFL combine.

3) Aireontae Ersery (offensive tackle) - Minnesota

NFL Network reports that Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery will visit the New York Jets as part of a top-30 visit. The 6-foot-6, 331-pound lineman is regarded as a Day 2 pick in the upcoming draft.

The Jets need an offensive tackle before the 2025 season as they already lost Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses in free agency.

4) Quinn Ewers (quarterback) - Texas

According to MMQB's Albert Breer, quarterback Quinn Ewers has a top-30 meeting scheduled with Gang Green and several other teams.

The Texas Longhorns quarterback had a successful season in 2024, completing 65.8% of his throws and passing for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns. Scouts and draft analysts view him as a Day 2 talent.

5) Jacory Croskey-Merritt (running back) - Arizona

According to reports, Jacory Croskey-Merritt has already visited the New York Jets on a top-30 visit. He will also reportedly have meetings with the Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings before draft day.

Croskey-Merritt had the best performance of any running back with a 40-yard sprint mark of 4.45 at the Big 12 pro day last week. Additionally, he led all players that competed in the event with a vertical jump of 41 feet 5 inches.

