New York Jets undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The New York Jets selected seven players during the 2025 NFL draft, which marks the first draft of coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey's era.
In the immediate aftermath of the draft, the Jets, like every other team in the league, started making efforts to sign undrafted free agents.
We have compiled a list of the undrafted free agents the Jets signed after the 2025 draft.
New York Jets 2025 undrafted free agents tracker
The list of the Jets' undrafted free agent signings is as follows:
- Quentin Skinner, Wide receiver, Kansas
- Donovan Edwards, Running back, Michigan
- Jordan Clark, Defensive back, Notre Dame
- Dean Clark, Safety, Fresno State
- Jamaal Pritchett, Wide receiver, South Alabama
- Brady Cook, Quarterback, Missouri
- Fatorma Mulbah, Defensive tackle, West Virginia
- Ja'Markis Weston, Defensive end, Florida
The 6-foot-5 and 195-pound Quentin Skinner ran a 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds and completed a three-cone drill in 6.94 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. He averaged 20.0 yards per reception from 147 targets in the past three years in college.
Donovan Edwards concluded his time at Michigan with 19 touchdowns and 422 rushes for 2,251 yards. In addition, he recorded four more touchdowns and 797 yards from 86 receptions. The all-action rusher also served as an emergency passer, recording 131 yards and two touchdowns from four pass completions.
Before his final season at Notre Dame, Jordan Clark spent his first five seasons in college playing at Arizona State. He recorded 176 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 22 passes defended and four interceptions in 56 games.
Dean Clark concluded his collegiate football career with an excellent two-year stint at Fresno State. During his time there, he recorded 142 total tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions. He played nickelback, box safety and deep safety throughout that time, showing his versatility.
Jamaal Pritchett averaged 15 yards per punt return and recorded 91 receptions during his 1,000-yard season at South Alabama in 2024. At 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, he is a little diminutive, but if he makes the Jets roster, he might be able to play as a slot receiver.
A recap of the New York Jets 2025 NFL draft picks
Round 1, No. 7: Armand Membou, OT (Missouri)
Round 2, No. 42: Mason Taylor, TE (LSU)
Round 3, No. 73: Azareye’h Thomas, CB (Florida State)
Round 4, No. 110: Arian Smith, WR (Georgia)
Round 4, No. 130: Malachi Moore, S (Alabama)
Round 5, No. 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB (Miami)
Round 5, No. 176: Tyler Baron, DE (Miami)
