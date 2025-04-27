  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • New York Jets undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

New York Jets undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Apr 27, 2025 12:06 GMT
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 - Source: Getty
New York Jets undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft - Source: Getty

The New York Jets selected seven players during the 2025 NFL draft, which marks the first draft of coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey's era.

Ad

In the immediate aftermath of the draft, the Jets, like every other team in the league, started making efforts to sign undrafted free agents.

We have compiled a list of the undrafted free agents the Jets signed after the 2025 draft.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New York Jets 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

The list of the Jets' undrafted free agent signings is as follows:

  • Quentin Skinner, Wide receiver, Kansas
  • Donovan Edwards, Running back, Michigan
  • Jordan Clark, Defensive back, Notre Dame
  • Dean Clark, Safety, Fresno State
  • Jamaal Pritchett, Wide receiver, South Alabama
  • Brady Cook, Quarterback, Missouri
  • Fatorma Mulbah, Defensive tackle, West Virginia
  • Ja'Markis Weston, Defensive end, Florida

The 6-foot-5 and 195-pound Quentin Skinner ran a 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds and completed a three-cone drill in 6.94 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. He averaged 20.0 yards per reception from 147 targets in the past three years in college.

Ad

Donovan Edwards concluded his time at Michigan with 19 touchdowns and 422 rushes for 2,251 yards. In addition, he recorded four more touchdowns and 797 yards from 86 receptions. The all-action rusher also served as an emergency passer, recording 131 yards and two touchdowns from four pass completions.

Before his final season at Notre Dame, Jordan Clark spent his first five seasons in college playing at Arizona State. He recorded 176 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 22 passes defended and four interceptions in 56 games.

Ad

Dean Clark concluded his collegiate football career with an excellent two-year stint at Fresno State. During his time there, he recorded 142 total tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions. He played nickelback, box safety and deep safety throughout that time, showing his versatility.

Jamaal Pritchett averaged 15 yards per punt return and recorded 91 receptions during his 1,000-yard season at South Alabama in 2024. At 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, he is a little diminutive, but if he makes the Jets roster, he might be able to play as a slot receiver.

Ad
Ad

A recap of the New York Jets 2025 NFL draft picks

Round 1, No. 7: Armand Membou, OT (Missouri)

Round 2, No. 42: Mason Taylor, TE (LSU)

Round 3, No. 73: Azareye’h Thomas, CB (Florida State)

Round 4, No. 110: Arian Smith, WR (Georgia)

Round 4, No. 130: Malachi Moore, S (Alabama)

Round 5, No. 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB (Miami)

Round 5, No. 176: Tyler Baron, DE (Miami)

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications