New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons odds, line, picks, and prediction - August 22 | 2022 NFL Preseason

The New York Jets will be home to play the Atlanta Falcons for their preseason matchup. Both teams are coming off disappointing campaigns last season, especially the Jets, finishing at 4-13. They do have some intriguing rookies to watch, but this is likely another rebuilding year in New York. The total win line for the Jets is set at 5.5, so the playoffs aren't a realistic goal given the current talent on the roster.

The Falcons were 7-10 last year, but Vegas is projecting them to be even worse than the Jets. Their win/loss line is set at 4.5, and they're in a division that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to run away with.

The Jets won their first preseason game 24-21 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. Quarterback Chris Streveler threw both of the Jets' passing touchdowns, and he might get more snaps Monday with starting QB Zach Wilson out for the whole preseason. Teams don't take the preseason too seriously, but the Jets have won four of their last five preseason games, with one tie mixed in.

New York Jets @nyjets "You can ask anybody that was here last year, you can feel and sense the difference from our joint practices last year." "You can ask anybody that was here last year, you can feel and sense the difference from our joint practices last year."

The Falcons also won their preseason opener, prevailing over the Detroit Lions 27-23 away from home. Third-round pick and rookie Desmond Ridder finished with 103 yards and two touchdowns in a decent professional debut. The run game worked for Atlanta as they amassed 168 yards on the ground. The Falcons fared better on the road last year, so we'll see if they can show up in enemy territory Monday night.

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets

Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Falcons -170 -3.5 (-105) Over 37.5 (-110) New York Jets +145 +3.5 (-115) Under 37.5 (-110)

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Prediction

The Jets have decent backup quarterbacks, and their recent preseason history is encouraging. Even at home, oddsmakers have tabbed them as slight underdogs. Both teams saw their games score well over 37 points last game, and preseason games this year have mostly gone over. Look for the Jets to cover the spread behind their home crowd, and also expect a decent amount of offense in this Monday night clash.

Prediction: Jets +3.5 (-115) & Over 37.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht