New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The New York Jets get a glimpse of their past and their future at Bank of America Stadium in Week 1 as Gang Green begins its quest to break a 10-year postseason drought.

All eyes will be on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The BYU graduate will offer the Jets their first taste of what to expect from the number two overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, as general manager Joe Douglas aims to usher in a new dawn.

The investment that the New York Jets moved on from, Sam Darnold, lines up on the other side of the ball. Darnold's debut for the Carolina Panthers adds extra spice to this affair. Read on for our preview and predictions for Sunday's game.

New York Jets preview

The New York Jets' plans to fix the NFL's worst offense from the 2020 season are coming together. Rookie QB Zach Wilson received rave reviews in the preseason, while wide receiver Corey Davis arrives on a big-money deal after a breakout season with the Tennesse Titans. Meanwhile, first-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker slots in next to second-year tackle Mekhi Becton to protect Wilson's blindside.

Wilson showed great chemistry in training camp with fellow rookie Elijah Moore, and the second-round pass-catcher could see plenty of time on the field with slot receiver Jamison Crowder ruled out to a positive COVID-19 test. However, the Jets could be light on receiver help if Keelan Cole misses out with a knee injury.

After overseeing such a dominant unit in San Francisco, rookie head coach Robert Saleh could be the biggest boost to the Jets defense. However, even he has a big task on his hands, scheming up a pass rush following a season-ending ruptured Achilles injury to free-agent signing Carl Lawson, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The problems for the Jets will likely come in the secondary, with one of the weaker cornerback groups in the league. Fifth-round sophomore Bryce Hall and sixth-round rookie Brandin Echols will get the start at corner, while two more rookies are set to play at linebacker. Their inexperience could be the Jets' undoing.

Carolina Panthers preview

Load it up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mXadI0JARJ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2021

Head coach Matt Rhule goes into year two in Carolina with his second quarterback project, after moving on from Teddy Bridgewater following the 2020 season. The Panthers tried to trade for Los Angeles Rams-bound QB Matthew Stafford and pulled the plug on a bid to sign Deshaun Watson in the offseason, before settling on Jets castaway Darnold.

Darnold could be yet another one-year stopgap before a couple of big-name quarterbacks potentially hit the trade market ahead of the 2022 season. The level of his play in 2021 will decide whether Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer decide to keep the former USC star in the Carolinas.

Darnold begins the next chapter of his NFL career with an encounter against his former employers and a reunion with former Jets wideout Robby Anderson. The return of Christian McCaffrey is sure to make this offense more dangerous, while rookie receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has shown signs he is ready to make an impact. However, starting guard John Miller misses out due to the COVID-19 list.

A youthful defense that was inconsistent in 2020 should be able to grow with another year of experience. Brian Burns leads a fearsome group of pass rushers, while safety Jeremy Chinn was a high-performing rookie. If first-rounder Jaycee Horn proves a worthy investment opposite Donte Jackson, Carolina will be strong at corner, although nickleback A.J. Bouye misses this game due to suspension.

Starting line-ups

Jets offense: QB Zach Wilson, RB Tevin Coleman, WR Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Elijah Moore, TE Ryan Griffin, OL Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, George Fant.

Jets defense: DE Bryce Huff, John Franklin-Myers, DT Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, LB C.J. Mosley, Jamien Sherwood, Hamsah Nasirildeen, CB Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Javelin Guidry, S Marcus Maye, Lamarcus Joyner.

Panthers offense: QB Sam Darnold, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., TE Dan Arnold, OL Cameron Erving, Pat Elflein, Matt Paradis, Dennis Daley, Taylor Moton.

Panthers defense: DE Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, DT Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, LB Haason Reddick, Jermaine Carter, Shaq Thompson, CB Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, S Juston Burris, Jeremy Chinn.

Prediction

While Zack Wilson will show flashes of big things to come, this improved Panthers defense will offer more resistance than a young Jets' defensive unit, with a lack of pass rush. Carolina will lean heavily on a fresh Christian McCaffrey, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady will scheme ways for his receivers to get open, allowing Sam Darnold time to settle without having to drive the offense. Panthers to win.

Edited by Henno van Deventer