New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Prediction & Preview - August 21, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

Green Bay Packers and New York Jets enter Week 2 with separate storylines. The Jets are eager to get another look at their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. In contrast, the Packers will have media waiting to hear if Jordan Love will play.

Zach Wilson had a decent start in his NFL debut, but it left the New York Jets fan base wanting to see more. Jordan Love shined during the Packers' preseason opener. Love's performance helped the Packers' fan base sleep a tad bit easier.

As questions continue to pour in about the Jets and Packers quarterbacks, let's see how the two teams match up on Saturday.

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers: Team news

Like the Packers, New York has had its fair share of questions surrounding its quarterback position. The difference between the two is that Green Bay has a successful veteran and reigning MVP. For the New York Jets, it's Zach Wilson or a bust at quarterback.

The Jets will be without several players on Saturday. Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson, Elijah Moore, and Alijah Vera-Tucker will sit out. Many fans were looking forward to seeing Elijah Moore against the Packers' secondary.

Jordan Love also made his pro debut during Week 1. Love threw for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Reports have stated that it's unlikely Love will play against the Jets, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Outside of Aaron Rodgers, the Packers will be without David Bakhtiari and DeAndre Thompkins on Saturday. Bakhtiari is still in rehab, recovering from a leg injury he suffered in December. It doesn't matter if the Packers lose every game this preseason. Having Aaron Rodgers back for the upcoming season is a massive win.

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers: Prediction

Without Jordan Love, it might be an uphill battle for the Packers against New York on Saturday. Zach Wilson will also have to answer a lot of the questions surrounding him.

The wild card during the Jets-Packers game was New York Jets rookie running back Michael Carter. Wilson will need the Jets to develop a running game if they want to see success this season. If Love remains out, Wilson should bring home his first win.

Prediction: Zach Wilson throws two touchdowns and silences the critics who doubt him. It results in a Jets win.

