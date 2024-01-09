Newly available Mike Vrabel screams next New England Patriots coach

The Tennesse Titans fired coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday in a move few could have anticipated. After six seasons with Tennessee, the hierarchy made the move on the second day after the regular season concluded. Despite being the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Titans to the No. 1 seed, he was fired two years later.

The Titans denied Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars from reaching the playoffs with a 28-20 win on Sunday in the highlight of the season for Tennesee (6-11). The team that drafted two quarterbacks in back-to-back season seems completely lost. Vrabel and running back Derrick Henry, who made a feared duo, are no longer together as Henry all but announced his departure.

With Bill Belichick's status as New England Patriots coach in as much doubt as it's ever been, the stars seem to align for a rethink. The Patriots (4-13) have a serious question on their hands, whether they continue to trust the old formula or try something new.

Vrabel won three Super Bowls in New England playing with Belichick and Tom Brady, so the newly available coach possesses both the new and old philosophies.

The Patriots have always been willing to bring back trusted personnel, and that process has generally worked wonders. New England has the third pick in the 2024 draft and has to fix its nightmare situation at quarterback.

If Mike Vrabel is on the sidelines in Foxborough in September, do not be surprised.

Mike Vrabel is the most high-profile coach firing in years

The news of Mike Vrabel, who went 54-45 in six seasons with the Titans, being fired still seems surreal. Most expected this marriage to continue for many years to come despite having two consecutive losing seasons.

Vrabel got the Titans to the AFC championship game in 2019 after pulling off a huge upset over the Baltimore Ravens. Two years later, the Titans won 12 games but suffered a demoralizing loss to the Bengals in the divisional round.

Mike Vrabel will get no shortages of phone calls over the next few months, so a return to the NFL in 2024 seems all but guaranteed.

Arthur Smith, Ron Rivera, Brandon Staley, Frank Reich and Josh McDaniels have all been fired this season, no real major surprises. But the Titans have just thrown everything out of the window.

