"0.1% is laugh out loud funny" - NFL fans react as HOFer Charles Woodson’s Browns ownership bid mirrors Tom Brady’s Raiders deal

NFL fans on X had plenty to say after Hall of Famer Charles Woodson announced his plan to purchase a 0.1% ownership stake in the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Woodson would buy a tiny slice of the franchise from the Haslam family.

"The sale is contingent upon Woodson agreeing to similar broadcasting restrictions to Raiders owner Tom Brady and removing his name, image and likeness from businesses he is involved in," Russini tweeted.

Woodson works as an NFL and college football analyst for Fox Sports, which creates potential conflicts similar to those Brady faced when arranging his Raiders ownership.

The minimal stake size sparked amusement and skepticism across social media.

One fan posted: "0.1% is laugh out loud funny."

Another fan questioned: "The Browns? Come on C-Wood! You are better than that."

Another fan commented: ".1%? Is he getting a food truck outside or something?"

More fan reactions poured in.

"He's purchasing the same amount as what their winning percentage usually is," one X user quipped.

Another said: "Sounds like a terrible deal."

"Please bring some football sense to this team," one fan wrote.

The Browns stand at the crossroads of their franchise's existence. They're still trying to pick up the pieces from the reaction to Deshaun Watson's trade and contract.

While Woodson's minor ownership percentage won't grant him direct control over issues on the field, his football background might be an asset to the franchise.

From Canton to Cleveland: Charles Woodson's Ohio homecoming

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes - Source: Imagn

The ownership bid marks a sort of return to the fold for Charles Woodson, who was born and raised in Fremont, Ohio, just about 85 miles west of Cleveland. Before his legendary NFL playing career, Woodson was a star at Fremont Ross High School, ultimately earning the title of Ohio's Mr. Football.

Although he subsequently became famous for playing college football at Michigan and for 18 seasons in the NFL with the Raiders and Packers, Woodson has often said that Ohio is home.

Woodson was the Heisman Trophy winner in 1997, the fourth pick in the 1998 NFL draft and eventually became NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He accumulated nine Pro Bowl selections, the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and earned a Super Bowl with the Packers. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 2021.

Charles Woodson has already built a name in broadcasting and business. Before joining Fox Sports, he spent three years with ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" from 2016-18. He also has a wine label named Twenty Four by Charles Woodson, which is based in Napa, California.

