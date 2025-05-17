  • home icon
  • "0 aura" "He looks tough": NFL fans split over Cam Ward's first look in Titans no. 1 uniform

By Arnold
Modified May 17, 2025 19:06 GMT
NFL fans split over Cam Ward's first look in Titans no. 1 uniform - Source: Imagn

The Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward with the top pick in this year's NFL draft. The quarterback also received Warren Moon's iconic No. 1 jersey, which was un-retired after 18 years for the rookie.

When Ward appeared with his No. 1 Titans jersey at the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere on Saturday, fans were divided on his look in the team's uniform. Some felt that the QB did not have an uplifting mood in the Tennessee outfit.

"0 aura," one tweeted.
"I don’t know what it is but something is off about this picture." another added.
"Bust incoming," a third commented.

Others felt that the Titans' jersey suited Ward well.

"Ward looks tough in a Titans uni, ngl," a fan tweeted.
"Ward is going to light it up in the league," a user added.
"This just screams aura," another tweeted.

Ward began his collegiate journey at Incarnate Word in 2020, where he played for two years. The quarterback transferred to Washington State in 2022, where he played for two more seasons.

For his final year of collegiate football, Ward transferred to Miami.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Ward fares in the NFL after the Titans took him with the No. 1 pick at this year's draft.

Cam Ward finished fourth in 2024 Heisman Trophy voting

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Getty
In his lone season at Miami, Cam Ward recorded 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, seven interceptions and four rushing TDs. He finished fourth in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting, behind Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and Dillon Gabriel.

Although Ward was the top pick at this year's draft, the Titans have not yet made him the QB1. This is because Tennessee wants to rookie to earn the starting position by showing his worth in the offseason.

Ward impressed during the rookie minicamp, and if he continues to do well, he could get the starting QB role for the Titans, ahead of Will Levis.

