"0 aura" "He looks tough": NFL fans split over Cam Ward's first look in Titans no. 1 uniform

The Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward with the top pick in this year's NFL draft. The quarterback also received Warren Moon's iconic No. 1 jersey, which was un-retired after 18 years for the rookie.

Ad

When Ward appeared with his No. 1 Titans jersey at the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere on Saturday, fans were divided on his look in the team's uniform. Some felt that the QB did not have an uplifting mood in the Tennessee outfit.

"0 aura," one tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don’t know what it is but something is off about this picture." another added.

Others felt that the Titans' jersey suited Ward well.

"Ward looks tough in a Titans uni, ngl," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ward is going to light it up in the league," a user added.

"This just screams aura," another tweeted.

Ward began his collegiate journey at Incarnate Word in 2020, where he played for two years. The quarterback transferred to Washington State in 2022, where he played for two more seasons.

For his final year of collegiate football, Ward transferred to Miami.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Ward fares in the NFL after the Titans took him with the No. 1 pick at this year's draft.

Ad

Cam Ward finished fourth in 2024 Heisman Trophy voting

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Getty

In his lone season at Miami, Cam Ward recorded 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, seven interceptions and four rushing TDs. He finished fourth in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting, behind Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and Dillon Gabriel.

Ad

Although Ward was the top pick at this year's draft, the Titans have not yet made him the QB1. This is because Tennessee wants to rookie to earn the starting position by showing his worth in the offseason.

Ward impressed during the rookie minicamp, and if he continues to do well, he could get the starting QB role for the Titans, ahead of Will Levis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.