"0 chance he does both sides": NFL fans react to Travis Hunter injury update before Dolphins vs. Jaguars preseason game

Regardless of which team they support, most NFL fans were excited to see Travis Hunter bring his unique style of play to the league. While they got a glimpse of him during the preseason opener between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 9, the wide receiver/ cornerback has missed all the other games due to an upper-body injury.It seems like he will miss the preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins as well because of the same reason. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Hunter was forced to sit out during the Jaguars' joint practice with the Dolphins on Thursday. The 22-year-old will also watch the upcoming game on Saturday from the sidelines.The NFL fans reacted to Hunter's injury update. Some are calling him out and saying that the talented athlete will likely not be able to play in two different positions in the league. At the same time, others say it's smart to give the WR/CB some time to recover.&quot;His body is already breaking down, 0 chance he does both sides long term,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;I really don’t know if he’ll be able to stay healthy with that many snaps on both sides,&quot; this fan stated.&quot;There’s no chance he consistently plays both sides of the ball in the NFL regular season,&quot; tweeted another fan.&quot;Smart move. No reason to risk anything for a preseason game. Just get him healthy for when it really matters,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;They didn't want to expose him just yet against the dolphins. I understand,&quot; tweeted this fan.&quot;Travis Hunter's cautious approach to his upper-body injury seems smart for a strong Week 1 debut!&quot; stated another fan.How did Jaguars' Travis Hunter perform in his preseason debut against the Steelers?The Jaguars locked horns with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener on August 9. The 2025 draft's No. 2 pick also participated in the game.Travis Hunter had a decent debut. Throughout the game, he played both sides and made 10 offensive and nine defensive snaps. While playing as a wide receiver, he made two receptions for nine yards. And while playing as a cornerback, Hunter had one missed tackle.