“0 team chemistry": NFL fans react to Jonnu Smith - Juan Thornhill fight during Steelers training camp

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 01, 2025 22:35 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans reacted to a Thursday fight between Pittsburgh Steelers' Juan Thornhill and Jonnu Smith. The altercation between the two newcomers broke out on back-to-back reps of a coverage drill.

A video showed Smith slamming the football on Thornhill's chest before rejoining his unit. Thornhill responded with a shove, prompting an exchange of pushes between the two.

Once things got more physical, their teammates separated them to continue with the practice session.

Fans didn't waste time mocking the Steelers.

"0 team chemistry in this locker room," one fan said.
"That's team work," another fan said.
"You’re telling me a Mike Tomlin team lacks discipline?? I don’t believe it," another fan said.
Others celebrated the intensity these two showed and picked who would win a real fight.

"My money is on Jonnu," one fan said.
"Football is back, ladies and gentlemen This is how you know it's back, lol Teammate fights at practice? Oh yeah, we BACK back," another fan said.
"Jonnu would absolutely dog walk Thornhill," another fan wrote.
After spending the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Juan Thornhill joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Jonnu Smith, meanwhile, was included in the package that sent Jalen Ramsey to Acrisure Stadium in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Jonnu Smith reacts after the fight with Juan Thornhill

While Juan Thornhill didn't speak with the press after practice, Jonnu Smith said there was no bad blood between him and his teammate. He also revealed that it was only due to their competitive nature.

“He didn’t like me throwing … listen, we’re teammates, we have no personal beef or anything like that,” Smith said, per TRIB Live. “We’re out here competing, having fun. It gets competitive when you lose and when you win. We’ve been doing this a long time. We want to win. It brings out certain characteristics in us.
“We can’t take this to Sunday, so we can let it out here in training camp.”

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season with five straight losses and face skepticism as they look to stay competitive in the AFC.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
