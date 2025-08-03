"1 brisk wind away from makin me blush" - NFL fans react as Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo’s wardrobe mishap during first camp interview goes viral 

Seattle Seahawks rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo's video of his first interview in training camp went viral. Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell shared the clip on Friday, saying that Arroyo and teammate Nick Emmanwori are constantly trash-talking each other, with the latter saying Arroyo is a &quot;medium cover&quot; in practices.&quot;That's what I expected him to say, but he can't guard me,&quot; Arroyo told reporters. &quot;That's all I have to say.&quot;The video drew attention from fans, more so after NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman reposted it. Beyond Arroyo's words about Emmanwori, many fans noted that his wardrobe showed more than necessary of his lower body.This sparked reactions from people on X, with some saying Elijah Arroyo was playing a dangerous game dressed like that.&quot;Buddy is one brisk wind away from makin me blush,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Dude one wrong move or a slight breeze away,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Why he wearing a diaper?&quot; another fan said.Others tried to find an explanation for why he was wearing his uniform that way.&quot;That’s gotta be rookie hazing,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Def rookie hazing,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Does this guy already have CTE?&quot; another fan wrote.Arroyo spent four years in college, playing for the Miami Hurricanes from 2021 through 2024. The tight end didn't have much playing time during his first three seasons, but everything changed in 2024, when he recorded 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.He was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 50 pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, joining a team with a brand-new quarterback in Sam Darnold and a new wide receiver, Cooper Kupp.Elijah Arroyo makes a strong prediction for the Seahawks' 2025 seasonElijah Arroyo is excited about the upcoming NFL season. He's competing with AJ Barner for the starting spot, but the rookie has learned from Barner. So much so that he thinks 2025 will be a great season for their team.&quot;We feed off each other and our coach is going to get the ball to guys who make plays,&quot; Arroyo said. &quot;He makes plays and it's great. He makes plays and it's going to be a great day. It's going to be a great season for us.&quot;The Seahawks missed the playoffs last season and are eager to return in an NFC West division that will be more competitive than in 2024.