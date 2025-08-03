  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "1 brisk wind away from makin me blush" - NFL fans react as Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo’s wardrobe mishap during first camp interview goes viral 

"1 brisk wind away from makin me blush" - NFL fans react as Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo’s wardrobe mishap during first camp interview goes viral 

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 03, 2025 21:48 GMT
NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
"1 brisk wind away from makin me blush" - NFL fans react as Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo’s wardrobe mishap during first camp interview goes viral (Credit: GETTY)

Seattle Seahawks rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo's video of his first interview in training camp went viral. Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell shared the clip on Friday, saying that Arroyo and teammate Nick Emmanwori are constantly trash-talking each other, with the latter saying Arroyo is a "medium cover" in practices.

Ad
"That's what I expected him to say, but he can't guard me," Arroyo told reporters. "That's all I have to say."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The video drew attention from fans, more so after NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman reposted it. Beyond Arroyo's words about Emmanwori, many fans noted that his wardrobe showed more than necessary of his lower body.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This sparked reactions from people on X, with some saying Elijah Arroyo was playing a dangerous game dressed like that.

"Buddy is one brisk wind away from makin me blush," one fan said.
Ad
Ad
"Dude one wrong move or a slight breeze away," another fan said.
Ad
"Why he wearing a diaper?" another fan said.
Ad

Others tried to find an explanation for why he was wearing his uniform that way.

"That’s gotta be rookie hazing," one fan said.
"Def rookie hazing," another fan said.
"Does this guy already have CTE?" another fan wrote.

Arroyo spent four years in college, playing for the Miami Hurricanes from 2021 through 2024. The tight end didn't have much playing time during his first three seasons, but everything changed in 2024, when he recorded 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ad

He was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 50 pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, joining a team with a brand-new quarterback in Sam Darnold and a new wide receiver, Cooper Kupp.

Elijah Arroyo makes a strong prediction for the Seahawks' 2025 season

Elijah Arroyo is excited about the upcoming NFL season. He's competing with AJ Barner for the starting spot, but the rookie has learned from Barner. So much so that he thinks 2025 will be a great season for their team.

Ad
"We feed off each other and our coach is going to get the ball to guys who make plays," Arroyo said. "He makes plays and it's great. He makes plays and it's going to be a great day. It's going to be a great season for us."

The Seahawks missed the playoffs last season and are eager to return in an NFC West division that will be more competitive than in 2024.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications