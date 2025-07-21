1 day before training camp, Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives clear verdict on Rashee Rice's stance after legal sentence

It seems like Rashee Rice's off-field troubles won't have any major repercussions on his standing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has provided a clear update on Rice's position in his roster.Reid has revealed that the team will move forward with Rice as planned, and he will participate in all the normal reps. However, the veteran coach added that Rice's position will be rotating, and another player could step in at any time depending on what happens in the future.&quot;That's obvious news out there, now. We're going to progress as normal with him (Rice). He'll go in and take all the reps that he'd normally take, and we always rotate that position. So, depending on what happens here in the future, whoever needs to play will be able to step in. They'll know what they're doing and be in good shape to do it,&quot; Andy Reid said.Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars for a multi-car crash. According to authorities, the Chiefs wide receiver was responsible for speeding on a Dallas Highway last year, which ultimately caused a massive chain reaction of car crashes.This formed a dark cloud over his status for the 2025 NFL season. But Rice is supposed to have some flexibility in choosing when he will serve his time.Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice could be suspended for six games in the upcoming NFL seasonWhile the court has announced its verdict, Rashee Rice is still awaiting NFL disciplinary action. The league has a no-nonsense conduct policy. NFL insider Adam Schefter noted that the NFL could take firm action against the player and could possibly even suspend him. The league was likely waiting for the court's verdict before declaring its own disciplinary action.Another NFL insider, Hayden Winks, suggested that Rice could be suspended for six games. His charges involve aggravated assault and a six game suspension is the baseline of the league's Conduct Policy regarding the charge.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rice and if he will be able to play any games in the upcoming NFL campaign.