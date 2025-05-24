1 month after drafting Matthew Golden, Jordan Love reveals true feelings on Packers rookie's potential

It seems the Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love has welcomed his team's newest wide receiver with open arms. The Packers selected Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

For the first time since 2002, the Green Bay side has picked a wide receiver in the first round of the draft. The former Texas Longhorns player is excited about this new chapter in his career, even declaring that his goal for this season is to surpass 1000 yards and score 10 TDs.

The 21-year-old will need to earn the trust of his QB if he wants to succeed. And it looks like Jordan Love is on board to give the rook a fair shot. While talking to reporters after his annual charity softball game on Friday, Love was asked about Matthew Golden.

The QB praised the WR and said that he was excited to see how far Golden takes the team.

"Yeah, he's a great dude. Excited to see just his potential on the football field. But just the start we've had...[He] looks like a stud. Looks like a very polished receiver. So obviously, you know, excited to see how far he takes it," Love told reporters.

Matthew Golden loves being at Green Bay

Matthew Golden had an amazing collegiate career. He started his journey by paying for the Cougars before transferring to the Texas Longhorns. In his previous season, the WR scored 22 TDs, made 134 catches and generated an impressive 1,957 yards. This was enough to get the attention of the Green Bay Packers before the draft.

The 21-year-old has revealed that he's been having a good time at Green Bay. After playing in the aforementioned charity softball game organized by Jordan Love, Golden said:

“Starting to realize Green Bay not too big, so a lot of people gonna recognize me. But it’s a blessing just to be able to be around people that care about you … for me it’s just being able to show my face and show that I love being here.”

After getting a rub from his QB, the fans are excited to see how far Golden takes the Packers in his rookie NFL season.

